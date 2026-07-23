Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.018
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.23
|Category Avg
0.18
0.44
1.88
3.31
6.06
7.08
6.32
6.62
|Category Best
0.78
17.75
19.27
21.3
24.71
12.87
9.9
11.05
|Category Worst
-0.54
-6.58
-5.46
-3.98
-1.6
-5.19
-0.78
-12.62
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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