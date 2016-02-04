Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G
AMC
: Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Amit Garg
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 34.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0551
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G- NAV Chart
Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.07
0.23
-
-
-
-
-
0.55
|Category Avg
0.24
0.45
1.34
3.31
8.76
9.34
7.72
6.54
|Category Best
1.26
3.46
5.19
9.62
18.27
18.21
14.72
16.46
|Category Worst
-0.58
-0.93
-0.69
0.94
3.18
6.25
2
0.11
Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mahindra Manulife Income Plus Arbitrage Active FOF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement