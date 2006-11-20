Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 06-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Pranavi Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 16-Jul-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1362.2534
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.04
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.05
|Category Avg
0.08
2.93
1.34
2.83
5.5
6.25
5.82
5.95
|Category Best
8.71
476.31
10.3
12.24
15.5
21.67
14.73
92.55
|Category Worst
-0.61
-0.51
-7.21
-15.07
-19.77
-3.96
-0.55
-0.01
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Money Market Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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