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Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF

Summary Info

Fund Name

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF

AMC

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Launch Date

09-Mar-2026

Fund Manager

Ekta Gala

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Invest wise with Expert advice

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Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  21-Mar-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF- NAV Chart

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
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Category Worst
-
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QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Mirae Asset Nifty 500 Value 50 ETF- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

0

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Nov-2006
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,29,565.44
Trustee/s:
M.L.Soneji, Mirae Asset Trustee Compa
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Swarup Anand Mohanty
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Yogesh Chadha, Mr. Swarup Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Ekta Gala
Auditors:
Ms/ M P Chitale & CO

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit 606,6th Flr,Windsor Off. CST Road,Kalina, Santacruz(E),Mumbai-400098
Contact Nos:
022-67800300
Fax:
022-67253942
Email:
customercare@miraeasset.com
Website:
www.miraeassetmf.co.in
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