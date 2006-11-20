Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 10-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Ekta Gala
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.226
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
2.26
|Category Avg
1.76
2
3.35
3.26
6.57
13.83
11.31
8.63
|Category Best
7.75
14.32
12.39
26.3
38.63
30.44
17.9
29.86
|Category Worst
-1.4
-4.98
-11.87
-12.5
-16.84
1.77
7.5
-17.05
Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Mirae Asset Nifty200 Momentum 30 Plus 8 13yr G Sec 75 25 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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