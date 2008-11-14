Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G
AMC
: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 02-Jan-2026
Fund Manager
: Swapnil Mayekar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0468
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed on or before 15 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed after 15 days from the date of allotment.
Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G- NAV Chart
Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
1.52
0.19
0.71
7.65
19.3
20.01
15.25
10.51
|Category Best
9.58
19.05
39.21
58.58
85.63
57.77
29.67
33.19
|Category Worst
-3.83
-8.79
-14.3
-12.84
-0.83
4.15
3.63
-9.79
Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Motilal Oswal Diversified Equity Flexicap Passive Fund of Funds Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement