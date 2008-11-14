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Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G

Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G

AMC

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

25-Sep-2026

Fund Manager

Swapnil Mayekar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

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Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  16-Sep-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

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Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Motilal Oswal Nifty REITs Realty Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
14-Nov-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,53,489.00
Trustee/s:
Mr. Brij Gopal Daga, Mr. Sunil Goyal, Mr. Motilal Oswal, Motilal Oswal Trustee Com
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Prateek Agrawal
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ashok Jain, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Vipul Choksi, Mr. Raamdeo Agarwal, Mr. Rama Shankar Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Aparna Karmase
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sanjay Dongre
Fund Manager/s:
Swapnil Mayekar
Auditors:
M/s SR Batliboi Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Motilal Oswal Tower,10th flr Rahimtu- llah sayani road opp parel st depot prabhadevi Mumbai 400025
Contact Nos:
022-40548002 / 8108622222
Fax:
022-30896884
Email:
amc@motilaloswal.com
Website:
www.motilaloswalmf.com
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