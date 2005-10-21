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NJ Momentum Fund Direct G

NJ Momentum Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

NJ Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

NJ Momentum Fund Direct G

AMC

NJ Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

10-Jul-2026

Fund Manager

Viral Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

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NJ Momentum Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  12-Jul-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

NJ Momentum Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

NJ Momentum Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

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NJ Momentum Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

NJ Momentum Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
NJ Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
21-Oct-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
6,922.32
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
Niraj Choksi
CEO / MD:
Vineet Nayyar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Gen. Bikram Singh (Retd.), Imtiyazahmed Peerzada, Vineet Nayyar
Compliance Officer/s:
Punam Upadhyay
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Viral Shah
Auditors:
MSKA AND ASSOCIATES

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Unit No. 101A, 1st Floor, Hallmark Business Plaza, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 68940000
Fax:
NA
Email:
complianceamc@njgroup.in
Website:
www.njmutualfund.com
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