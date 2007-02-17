SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Apr-2026
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 208.35
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SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 26-May-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.992
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
-0.07
|Category Avg
0.13
-0.08
0.32
1.36
3.19
6.71
6.29
6.68
|Category Best
1.13
5.67
6.71
63.81
73.04
30.01
27.88
13.51
|Category Worst
-21.75
-21.41
-20.64
-19.53
-16.88
-1.32
2.43
-0.07
SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI CRISIL IBX Financial Services 9 12 Months Debt Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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