SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.0692
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15% if redeemed on or before 30 days from the date of allotment Nil - after 30 days
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.69
|Category Avg
0.21
0.18
2.16
3.47
5.41
7.37
6.61
6.87
|Category Best
0.96
1.11
19.82
61.84
74.1
30.74
27.79
13.56
|Category Worst
-35.67
-35.47
-34.6
-33.49
-31.52
-7.37
-2.48
-0.06
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI CRISIL IBX SDL Index June 2034 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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