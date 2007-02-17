SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: SBI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: SBI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 14-May-2026
Fund Manager
: Rajeev Radhakrishnan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 19.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3591
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.54
1.02
-
-
-
-
-
3.59
|Category Avg
0.27
0.09
2.29
3.29
4.58
7.05
5.7
7.24
|Category Best
0.77
9.77
12.93
13.65
13.75
9.32
7.58
9.23
|Category Worst
-0.38
-1.09
0.3
1.06
0.9
4.67
3.97
-0.66
SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
SBI Nifty G sec Jul 2031 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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