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Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G

Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Tata Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G

AMC

Tata Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Equity

Launch Date

22-Jun-2026

Fund Manager

RahulSingh

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

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Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  24-Jun-2026

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G- NAV Chart

Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
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-
-
-

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Tata Multi Sector Passive FOF Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Tata Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
15-Mar-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
2,30,219.64
Trustee/s:
Mr. Kersi Bhagat-Associat, Tata Trustee Company Priv
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Prathit D.Bhobe
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Gangan Rai
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Padmanabhan Ramanatha, Upesh Shah
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
RahulSingh
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
1903, B-Wing, Parinee Crescenzo, G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East Mumbai - 400051
Contact Nos:
022 62827777
Fax:
022 2261 3782.
Email:
service@tataamc.com
Website:
www.tatamutualfund.com
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