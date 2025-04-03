Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Tata Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: Tata Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Amit Somani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 854.6
Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1261
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.25% of NAV if redeemed on or before 30 Days from the date of allotment.
Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.64
1.26
2.52
3.99
8.47
6.6
-
6.6
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Dec 2027 60 40 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|10.31
|880
|88.42
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|5.23
|450
|44.88
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|4.33
|370
|37.10
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.30
|370
|36.87
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.94
|250
|25.20
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.94
|250
|25.18
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.74
|234
|23.47
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.64
|141
|14.08
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|1000
|10.03
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.11
|95
|9.49
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.19
|16
|1.60
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|8.65
|7284300
|74.17
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|5.97
|5025000
|51.20
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|4.76
|4000000
|40.86
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|4.23
|3550000
|36.26
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|3.94
|3300000
|33.77
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|3.04
|2592000
|26.11
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|2.97
|2500000
|25.50
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|2.97
|2500000
|25.46
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|2.40
|2010000
|20.58
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|2.39
|2000000
|20.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|2.37
|2000000
|20.33
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.37
|2000000
|20.32
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|2.08
|1750000
|17.81
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|1.90
|1601900
|16.33
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|1.78
|1500000
|15.26
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|1.19
|1000000
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.19
|1000000
|10.20
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|1.19
|1000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|1.19
|1000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|1.19
|1000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|0.59
|500000
|5.09
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|0.59
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.59
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|0.24
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat SDL 2027
|-/-
|0.04
|30000
|0.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.28
|0
|28.37
