The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: The Wealth Company Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Jul-2026
Fund Manager
: Chinmay Sathe
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9855
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase / switch-in of Units, an Exit Load of 1.00% is payable if Units are redeemed/ switched-out within 180 days from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if Units are redeemed / switched-out after 180 days from the date of allotment.
The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
2.14
2.11
5.22
6.5
8.94
15.26
13.76
14.04
|Category Best
5.98
9.17
17.14
30.04
32.55
41.6
24.51
42.88
|Category Worst
-3.32
-3.73
-5.68
-8.97
-12.52
-1.88
2.12
-10.97
The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
The Wealth Company Mid Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
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