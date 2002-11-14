UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: UTI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: UTI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Amit Sharma
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10643.82
Invest wise with Expert advice
UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 24-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1021.1672
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-13.39
-13.39
-13.39
-
-
-
-2.46
0.01
|Category Avg
0.05
0.42
1.52
2.89
5.57
6.23
5.86
5.9
|Category Best
1.3
1.64
17.96
19.88
23.47
21.68
14.8
91.27
|Category Worst
-13.44
-13.44
-13.44
-14.9
-21.77
-4.01
-2.47
-0.04
UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
UTI Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 20000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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