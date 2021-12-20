Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Zerodha Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Zerodha Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 26-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Kedarnath Mirajkar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 16.23
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Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Aug-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 1027.707
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.44
1.67
2.5
-
-
-
2.77
|Category Avg
0.3
0.23
2.48
3.54
5.25
7.38
6.3
7.12
|Category Best
0.59
1.05
3.44
4.3
11.09
9.98
11.4
8.98
|Category Worst
-
-0.59
1.33
2.48
3.27
5.65
5.19
0.24
Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Zerodha Nifty Short Duration G Sec Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
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