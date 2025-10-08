Nifty Midcap 100 slips 0.52% in September

In September 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a negative return of -0.52%. This was driven by weakness in the Technology sector, which declined 8.03% due to losses in Persistent Systems Limited, KPIT Technologies Limited, and Coforge Limited, while Energy emerged as the top performer with a 7.0% gain led by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Waaree Energies Ltd, and Oil India Limited. The market breadth was neutral, with 50 stocks advancing and 50 declining.
Chart: Monthly Return Chart
Source: NSE
How was the market breadth: 50 advances, while 50 declines:
In Sep-2025, the market breadth was neutral. 50 stocks advanced while 50 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally worse as August saw a slight edge in advancing stocks.
Table: Advances and Declines history
|Month
|Advances
|Declines
|Advance/Decline Ratio
close
|Sep-2025
|50
|50
|1.0
|Aug-2025
|51
|49
|1.04
|Jul-2025
|19
|81
|0.23
|Jun-2025
|65
|35
|1.86
|May-2025
|77
|23
|3.35
|Apr-2025
|78
|22
|3.55
|Mar-2025
|86
|14
|6.14
|Feb-2025
|4
|96
|0.04
|Jan-2025
|26
|74
|0.35
|Dec-2024
|35
|65
|0.54
|Nov-2024
|53
|46
|1.15
|Oct-2024
|19
|79
|0.24
Source: NSE
Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio
Source: NSE
Energy performs the best while Technology performs the worst:
Energy was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 7.0%, driven by strong performances from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Waaree Energies Ltd, and Oil India Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Technology, which saw a decline of 8.03%, with key contributors to this downturn including Persistent Systems Limited, KPIT Technologies Limited, and Coforge Limited.
Table: Performance Across Sectors
|Sector
|Number Of Stocks
|% Change (w. avg)
|% Change (avg)
|Energy
|5
|7.0
|4.41
|Communication Services
|4
|4.98
|5.72
|Industrials
|16
|1.89
|1.27
|Financial Services
|22
|1.46
|3.99
|Basic Materials
|10
|-0.01
|2.17
|Real Estate
|4
|-0.75
|-1.02
|Utilities
|6
|-0.77
|0.45
|Healthcare
|7
|-1.31
|-0.29
|Consumer Cyclical
|12
|-2.57
|-2.99
|Unknown
|2
|-2.6
|-3.4
|Consumer Defensive
|3
|-4.73
|-4.59
|Technology
|9
|-8.03
|-6.78
Source: NSE
Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year
Source: NSE
Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the top performers were led by Muthoot Finance Limited, BSE Limited, and One97 Communications Limited with returns of 59.25%, 59.11%, and 53.66% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Technology sectors.
Table: Top-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Muthoot Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|59.25
|BSE Limited
|Financial Services
|59.11
|One97 Communications Limited
|Technology
|53.66
|Indian Bank
|Financial Services
|46.06
|Waaree Energies Ltd
|Energy
|42.31
|L Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|34.64
|Bharat Dynamics Limited
|Industrials
|32.98
|Max Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|32.9
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
|Industrials
|32.56
|HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
|Financial Services
|29.13
|Ashok Leyland Limited
|Industrials
|23.06
|Aditya Birla Capital Limited
|Financial Services
|20.79
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|19.86
|Bharti Hexacom Limited
|Communication Services
|19.42
Source: NSE
Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:
Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited with returns of -44.5%, -43.31%, and -41.37% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Cyclical and Consumer Defensive sectors.
Table: Bottom-15
|Stock
|Sector
|% Change (1Y)
|Ola Electric Mobility Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-44.5
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-43.31
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|-41.37
|Godrej Properties Limited
|Real Estate
|-39.47
|Kalyan Jewellers India Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-39.26
|Tata Technologies Limited
|Technology
|-37.85
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited
|Financial Services
|-35.6
|Rail Vikas Nigam Limited
|Industrials
|-34.97
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|-34.19
|KPIT Technologies Limited
|Technology
|-33.93
|Torrent Power Limited
|Utilities
|-33.57
|IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
|Industrials
|-32.57
|Tata Elxsi Limited
|Technology
|-31.98
|Suzlon Energy Limited
|Utilities
|-30.96
|Astral Limited
|Industrials
|-30.56
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:
As of the end of last month, nearly 50 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 6 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, with MRF Limited, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, Polycab India Limited, Cummins India Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, and Aditya Birla Capital Limited being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week High
|vs 52 Week High (%)
|Ashok Leyland Limited
|Industrials
|142.67
|144.5
|-1.27
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
|Energy
|443.4
|455.2
|-2.59
|Indian Bank
|Financial Services
|750.7
|773.6
|-2.96
|Aditya Birla Capital Limited
|Financial Services
|292.35
|305.0
|-4.15
|Steel Authority of India Limited
|Basic Materials
|134.48
|140.52
|-4.3
|Muthoot Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|3077.1
|3227.9
|-4.67
|Bank of India Limited
|Financial Services
|123.41
|130.24
|-5.24
|Polycab India Limited
|Industrials
|7286.0
|7714.0
|-5.55
|Cummins India Limited
|Industrials
|3926.5
|4168.7
|-5.81
|L Finance Limited
|Financial Services
|249.28
|264.7
|-5.83
|Max Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|1575.9
|1674.8
|-5.91
|Bank of Maharashtra
|Financial Services
|55.98
|59.85
|-6.47
|HDFC Asset Management Company Limited
|Financial Services
|5532.5
|5927.5
|-6.66
|MRF Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|145820.0
|156400.0
|-6.76
|NHPC Limited
|Utilities
|86.32
|93.25
|-7.43
|NMDC Limited
|Basic Materials
|76.35
|82.83
|-7.82
|Marico Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|697.4
|759.0
|-8.12
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|232.38
|255.13
|-8.92
|Yes Bank Limited
|Financial Services
|21.25
|23.39
|-9.15
|Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Limited
|Financial Services
|275.3
|304.95
|-9.72
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs
Source: NSE
Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:
As of the end of last month, nearly 60 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 16 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Torrent Power Limited, and ACC Limited being the closest.
Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low
|Stock
|Sector
|Last Close
|52 Week Low
|vs 52 Week Low
|Page Industries Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|40685.0
|38850.0
|4.72
|Indus Towers Limited
|Communication Services
|342.9
|312.55
|9.71
|Lupin Limited
|Healthcare
|1911.3
|1795.2
|6.47
|Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited
|Industrials
|700.4
|656.0
|6.77
|Petronet LNG Limited
|Energy
|278.8
|266.1
|4.77
|ACC Limited
|Basic Materials
|1824.7
|1778.45
|2.6
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Healthcare
|1083.9
|1010.0
|7.32
|Oberoi Realty Limited
|Real Estate
|1582.1
|1451.95
|8.96
|IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
|Industrials
|41.19
|40.51
|1.68
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited
|Financial Services
|148.7
|137.01
|8.53
|Godrej Properties Limited
|Real Estate
|1968.8
|1900.0
|3.62
|KPIT Technologies Limited
|Technology
|1097.7
|1020.6
|7.55
|Torrent Power Limited
|Utilities
|1218.9
|1188.1
|2.59
|Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited
|Consumer Defensive
|2222.4
|2151.0
|3.32
|Container Corporation of India Limited
|Industrials
|524.3
|481.0
|9.0
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited
|Consumer Cyclical
|411.75
|380.0
|8.36
Source: NSE
Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low
Source: NSE
