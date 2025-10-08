Nifty Midcap 100 slips 0.52% in September

In September 2025, the Nifty Midcap 100 index had a negative return of -0.52%. This was driven by weakness in the Technology sector, which declined 8.03% due to losses in Persistent Systems Limited, KPIT Technologies Limited, and Coforge Limited, while Energy emerged as the top performer with a 7.0% gain led by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Waaree Energies Ltd, and Oil India Limited. The market breadth was neutral, with 50 stocks advancing and 50 declining.

Chart: Monthly Return Chart

Source: NSE

How was the market breadth: 50 advances, while 50 declines:

In Sep-2025, the market breadth was neutral. 50 stocks advanced while 50 stocks declined. In comparison to the last month, this is marginally worse as August saw a slight edge in advancing stocks.

Table: Advances and Declines history

Month Advances Declines Advance/Decline Ratio close Sep-2025 50 50 1.0 Aug-2025 51 49 1.04 Jul-2025 19 81 0.23 Jun-2025 65 35 1.86 May-2025 77 23 3.35 Apr-2025 78 22 3.55 Mar-2025 86 14 6.14 Feb-2025 4 96 0.04 Jan-2025 26 74 0.35 Dec-2024 35 65 0.54 Nov-2024 53 46 1.15 Oct-2024 19 79 0.24

Chart: Trends In ADR Ratio

Energy performs the best while Technology performs the worst:

Energy was the best-performing sector in the latest month with a weighted return of 7.0%, driven by strong performances from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Waaree Energies Ltd, and Oil India Limited. On the other hand, the worst-performing sector was Technology, which saw a decline of 8.03%, with key contributors to this downturn including Persistent Systems Limited, KPIT Technologies Limited, and Coforge Limited.

Table: Performance Across Sectors

Sector Number Of Stocks % Change (w. avg) % Change (avg) Energy 5 7.0 4.41 Communication Services 4 4.98 5.72 Industrials 16 1.89 1.27 Financial Services 22 1.46 3.99 Basic Materials 10 -0.01 2.17 Real Estate 4 -0.75 -1.02 Utilities 6 -0.77 0.45 Healthcare 7 -1.31 -0.29 Consumer Cyclical 12 -2.57 -2.99 Unknown 2 -2.6 -3.4 Consumer Defensive 3 -4.73 -4.59 Technology 9 -8.03 -6.78

Chart: Sector Performance Heatmap Over the Past Year

Top performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the top performers were led by Muthoot Finance Limited, BSE Limited, and One97 Communications Limited with returns of 59.25%, 59.11%, and 53.66% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Table: Top-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Muthoot Finance Limited Financial Services 59.25 BSE Limited Financial Services 59.11 One97 Communications Limited Technology 53.66 Indian Bank Financial Services 46.06 Waaree Energies Ltd Energy 42.31 L Finance Limited Financial Services 34.64 Bharat Dynamics Limited Industrials 32.98 Max Financial Services Limited Financial Services 32.9 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited Industrials 32.56 HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Financial Services 29.13 Ashok Leyland Limited Industrials 23.06 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services 20.79 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited Financial Services 19.86 Bharti Hexacom Limited Communication Services 19.42

Bottom performers over a 1 Year Horizon:

Over the past year, the bottom performers included Ola Electric Mobility Limited, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited, and Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited with returns of -44.5%, -43.31%, and -41.37% respectively. These stocks were primarily from the Consumer Cyclical and Consumer Defensive sectors.

Table: Bottom-15

Stock Sector % Change (1Y) Ola Electric Mobility Limited Consumer Cyclical -44.5 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited Consumer Cyclical -43.31 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Consumer Defensive -41.37 Godrej Properties Limited Real Estate -39.47 Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Consumer Cyclical -39.26 Tata Technologies Limited Technology -37.85 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Financial Services -35.6 Rail Vikas Nigam Limited Industrials -34.97 Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Consumer Cyclical -34.19 KPIT Technologies Limited Technology -33.93 Torrent Power Limited Utilities -33.57 IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Industrials -32.57 Tata Elxsi Limited Technology -31.98 Suzlon Energy Limited Utilities -30.96 Astral Limited Industrials -30.56

Stocks Near 52 Week Highs:

As of the end of last month, nearly 50 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week highs. Only 6 stocks were within 5% of their 52-week highs, with MRF Limited, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, Polycab India Limited, Cummins India Limited, Muthoot Finance Limited, and Aditya Birla Capital Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week High

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week High vs 52 Week High (%) Ashok Leyland Limited Industrials 142.67 144.5 -1.27 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Energy 443.4 455.2 -2.59 Indian Bank Financial Services 750.7 773.6 -2.96 Aditya Birla Capital Limited Financial Services 292.35 305.0 -4.15 Steel Authority of India Limited Basic Materials 134.48 140.52 -4.3 Muthoot Finance Limited Financial Services 3077.1 3227.9 -4.67 Bank of India Limited Financial Services 123.41 130.24 -5.24 Polycab India Limited Industrials 7286.0 7714.0 -5.55 Cummins India Limited Industrials 3926.5 4168.7 -5.81 L Finance Limited Financial Services 249.28 264.7 -5.83 Max Financial Services Limited Financial Services 1575.9 1674.8 -5.91 Bank of Maharashtra Financial Services 55.98 59.85 -6.47 HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Financial Services 5532.5 5927.5 -6.66 MRF Limited Consumer Cyclical 145820.0 156400.0 -6.76 NHPC Limited Utilities 86.32 93.25 -7.43 NMDC Limited Basic Materials 76.35 82.83 -7.82 Marico Limited Consumer Defensive 697.4 759.0 -8.12 FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Consumer Cyclical 232.38 255.13 -8.92 Yes Bank Limited Financial Services 21.25 23.39 -9.15 Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Limited Financial Services 275.3 304.95 -9.72

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week highs

Stocks Near 52 Week Lows:

As of the end of last month, nearly 60 stocks were more than 20% away from their 52-week lows. Only 16 stocks were within 10% of their 52-week lows, with IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Torrent Power Limited, and ACC Limited being the closest.

Table: Stocks within 10% of 52 Week Low

Stock Sector Last Close 52 Week Low vs 52 Week Low Page Industries Limited Consumer Cyclical 40685.0 38850.0 4.72 Indus Towers Limited Communication Services 342.9 312.55 9.71 Lupin Limited Healthcare 1911.3 1795.2 6.47 Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation Limited Industrials 700.4 656.0 6.77 Petronet LNG Limited Energy 278.8 266.1 4.77 ACC Limited Basic Materials 1824.7 1778.45 2.6 Aurobindo Pharma Limited Healthcare 1083.9 1010.0 7.32 Oberoi Realty Limited Real Estate 1582.1 1451.95 8.96 IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Industrials 41.19 40.51 1.68 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited Financial Services 148.7 137.01 8.53 Godrej Properties Limited Real Estate 1968.8 1900.0 3.62 KPIT Technologies Limited Technology 1097.7 1020.6 7.55 Torrent Power Limited Utilities 1218.9 1188.1 2.59 Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited Consumer Defensive 2222.4 2151.0 3.32 Container Corporation of India Limited Industrials 524.3 481.0 9.0 Sona BLW Precision Forgings Limited Consumer Cyclical 411.75 380.0 8.36

Chart: Distribution of stocks vs their 52-week Low

