52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.96
-19.13
-18.97
-17.14
Net Worth
15.92
15.75
15.91
17.74
Minority Interest
Debt
3.62
3.71
3.61
3.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.54
19.46
19.52
21.17
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.68
Networking Capital
19.53
19.46
19.52
20.48
Inventories
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
2.59
2.59
2.59
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
19.73
17.13
17.18
18.66
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.53
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.36
-0.42
-0.41
-0.4
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
19.54
19.47
19.53
21.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
