52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

1.9
(2.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:35:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.96

-19.13

-18.97

-17.14

Net Worth

15.92

15.75

15.91

17.74

Minority Interest

Debt

3.62

3.71

3.61

3.43

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.54

19.46

19.52

21.17

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.68

Networking Capital

19.53

19.46

19.52

20.48

Inventories

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

2.59

2.59

2.59

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

19.73

17.13

17.18

18.66

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.53

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.36

-0.42

-0.41

-0.4

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

Total Assets

19.54

19.47

19.53

21.16

