SectorEntertainment
Open₹2
Prev. Close₹1.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹2
Day's Low₹2
52 Week's High₹2.26
52 Week's Low₹1.34
Book Value₹4.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.98
P/E37.6
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18.96
-19.13
-18.97
-17.14
Net Worth
15.92
15.75
15.91
17.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
5.51
2.88
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
91.59
0
Raw materials
-6.97
0
-7
11.17
As % of sales
0
0
127
388.16
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.12
-0.18
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.23
-0.31
-2.78
1.61
Depreciation
0
-9E
-3.28
-8.92
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.05
-1.45
-1.07
26.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
91.59
0
Op profit growth
2,043.36
-89.45
1,499.27
-29.14
EBIT growth
2,196.53
-88.6
-270.7
6.34
Net profit growth
-351.14
-88.52
-271.84
8.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
71.9
45.03
2.73
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.9
45.03
2.73
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.27
2.26
1.84
1.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shantanu Sheorey
Executive Director & CFO
Cyrus Bhot
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suryankant Maruti Kadakane
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vipin Champawat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Doshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Ratnawat
Reports by 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd
Summary
52Weeks Entertainment Limited, formerly known as Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Limited to 52Weeks Entertainment Limited on March 31, 2014. The Company provide and have provided content for all the major broadcasters such as StarPlus, Zee TV, Sony, &TV, StarOne. Four Lions Films Private Limited is a 51% subsidiary of the Company. It has established itself in the market for its quality programming and created a niche in a competitive environment. In a span of so many years of its operations, it worked on a couple of TV shows which were well-appreciated by audiences. The main business activity of the Company is of Films Production and Distribution. The Company runs through persons having relevant experience and expertise in concerned area of operations of the Company with motive to take the Company at a new stage from where it currently stands.During the year 1997, Company came up with a public issue of 135400 Equity Share of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs. 1.35 Crore. The Earth work /construction activities for 35Ha water spread area was completed and the stocking for part of the said area commenced from May, 1998. The Company preferred an appeal under Section 25 of the Sick Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 and got registered with Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (AAIFR) in 2001.During the year 2017, the Company acquired 51% stake in i
Read More
The 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is ₹6.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is 37.6 and 0.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is ₹1.34 and ₹2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.33%, 3 Years at -18.71%, 1 Year at 25.33%, 6 Month at 6.82%, 3 Month at 25.33% and 1 Month at 24.50%.
