iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Share Price

2
(6.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:21:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2
  • Day's High2
  • 52 Wk High2.26
  • Prev. Close1.88
  • Day's Low2
  • 52 Wk Low 1.34
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E37.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.54
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

2

Prev. Close

1.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

2

Day's Low

2

52 Week's High

2.26

52 Week's Low

1.34

Book Value

4.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.98

P/E

37.6

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.43%

Non-Promoter- 90.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18.96

-19.13

-18.97

-17.14

Net Worth

15.92

15.75

15.91

17.74

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

5.51

2.88

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

91.59

0

Raw materials

-6.97

0

-7

11.17

As % of sales

0

0

127

388.16

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.12

-0.18

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.23

-0.31

-2.78

1.61

Depreciation

0

-9E

-3.28

-8.92

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.05

-1.45

-1.07

26.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

91.59

0

Op profit growth

2,043.36

-89.45

1,499.27

-29.14

EBIT growth

2,196.53

-88.6

-270.7

6.34

Net profit growth

-351.14

-88.52

-271.84

8.29

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

71.9

45.03

2.73

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.9

45.03

2.73

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.27

2.26

1.84

1.57

View Annually Results

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shantanu Sheorey

Executive Director & CFO

Cyrus Bhot

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suryankant Maruti Kadakane

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vipin Champawat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Doshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Ratnawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd

Summary

52Weeks Entertainment Limited, formerly known as Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Limited to 52Weeks Entertainment Limited on March 31, 2014. The Company provide and have provided content for all the major broadcasters such as StarPlus, Zee TV, Sony, &TV, StarOne. Four Lions Films Private Limited is a 51% subsidiary of the Company. It has established itself in the market for its quality programming and created a niche in a competitive environment. In a span of so many years of its operations, it worked on a couple of TV shows which were well-appreciated by audiences. The main business activity of the Company is of Films Production and Distribution. The Company runs through persons having relevant experience and expertise in concerned area of operations of the Company with motive to take the Company at a new stage from where it currently stands.During the year 1997, Company came up with a public issue of 135400 Equity Share of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs. 1.35 Crore. The Earth work /construction activities for 35Ha water spread area was completed and the stocking for part of the said area commenced from May, 1998. The Company preferred an appeal under Section 25 of the Sick Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 and got registered with Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (AAIFR) in 2001.During the year 2017, the Company acquired 51% stake in i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2 today.

What is the Market Cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is ₹6.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is 37.6 and 0.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is ₹1.34 and ₹2.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd?

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.33%, 3 Years at -18.71%, 1 Year at 25.33%, 6 Month at 6.82%, 3 Month at 25.33% and 1 Month at 24.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.57 %

QUICKLINKS FOR 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.