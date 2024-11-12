Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024