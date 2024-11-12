iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Board Meeting

1.65
(-10.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

52 Weeks Enter. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 03rd February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 03rd February, 2024 considered and approved of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 03rd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

52 Weeks Enter.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.