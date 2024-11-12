|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th November 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12th August 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and three months ended 30th June, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2) To appoint Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025; 3) To consider all other businesses that forms part of agenda papers; Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|SHANTANU SHEOREY AQUAKULT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 03rd February 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 03rd February, 2024 considered and approved of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on 03rd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.