52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Key Ratios

1.91
(-3.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.65

1,547.98

Op profit growth

81.81

-382.79

EBIT growth

32.84

212.74

Net profit growth

21.94

127.24

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.33

3.8

-22.16

EBIT margin

7.1

8.53

44.97

Net profit margin

4.07

5.33

38.66

RoCE

11.87

10.54

RoNW

3.35

3.24

RoA

1.7

1.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.2

0.94

0.3

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.75

0.65

0.3

Book value per share

6.67

5.83

4.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.42

170.53

685.33

P/CEPS

5.41

245.56

684.54

P/B

0.61

27.47

43.04

EV/EBIDTA

6.25

146.59

589.86

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.5

-0.61

-10.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

66.29

62.93

Inventory days

52

17.91

Creditor days

-76.72

-75.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-6.65

-6.98

-24.33

Net debt / equity

0.83

1.11

0.79

Net debt / op. profit

6.22

13.19

-21.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

17.09

8.38

-87.77

Employee costs

-1.92

-2.14

-6.93

Other costs

-110.83

-102.43

-27.44

