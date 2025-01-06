iifl-logo-icon 1
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.01
(6.91%)
Jan 6, 2025

52 Weeks Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.23

-0.31

-2.78

1.61

Depreciation

0

-9E

-3.28

-8.92

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-7.05

-1.45

-1.07

26.81

Other operating items

Operating

-14.28

-1.76

-3.85

28.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-14.28

-1.76

-3.85

28.42

Equity raised

-35.88

-35.24

-29.67

-32.91

Investing

0

0

-1.04

0

Financing

14.88

23.32

23.87

4.76

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-35.28

-13.69

-10.7

0.26

