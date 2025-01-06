52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.23
-0.31
-2.78
1.61
Depreciation
0
-9E
-3.28
-8.92
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-7.05
-1.45
-1.07
26.81
Other operating items
Operating
-14.28
-1.76
-3.85
28.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-14.28
-1.76
-3.85
28.42
Equity raised
-35.88
-35.24
-29.67
-32.91
Investing
0
0
-1.04
0
Financing
14.88
23.32
23.87
4.76
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-35.28
-13.69
-10.7
0.26
