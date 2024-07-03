52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
71.9
45.03
2.73
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
71.9
45.03
2.73
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.27
2.26
1.84
1.57
Total Income
74.17
47.29
4.58
1.57
Total Expenditure
68.79
43.32
3.34
0.58
PBIDT
5.39
3.97
1.24
0.99
Interest
0.77
0.55
0.05
0
PBDT
4.62
3.42
1.19
0.99
Depreciation
0.28
0.12
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.03
0.12
0.19
Deferred Tax
-0.05
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.19
3.27
1.06
0.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.03
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.19
3.24
1.06
0.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.19
3.24
1.06
0.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.2
0.94
0.3
0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.49
8.81
45.42
0
PBDTM(%)
6.42
7.59
43.58
0
PATM(%)
5.82
7.26
38.82
0
