52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Annually Results

1.86
(-4.12%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

71.9

45.03

2.73

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

71.9

45.03

2.73

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.27

2.26

1.84

1.57

Total Income

74.17

47.29

4.58

1.57

Total Expenditure

68.79

43.32

3.34

0.58

PBIDT

5.39

3.97

1.24

0.99

Interest

0.77

0.55

0.05

0

PBDT

4.62

3.42

1.19

0.99

Depreciation

0.28

0.12

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.03

0.12

0.19

Deferred Tax

-0.05

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.19

3.27

1.06

0.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.03

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.19

3.24

1.06

0.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.19

3.24

1.06

0.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.2

0.94

0.3

0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.49

8.81

45.42

0

PBDTM(%)

6.42

7.59

43.58

0

PATM(%)

5.82

7.26

38.82

0

