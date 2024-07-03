52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
83.05
57.7
27.33
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
83.05
57.7
27.33
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
1.69
1.76
1.36
1.13
Total Income
83.16
59.38
29.09
1.36
1.13
Total Expenditure
79.94
57.02
29.72
0.64
0.24
PBIDT
3.22
2.36
-0.63
0.73
0.89
Interest
0.76
0.71
0.43
0
0
PBDT
2.46
1.66
-1.06
0.73
0.89
Depreciation
0.21
0.21
0.05
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
0
0.25
0.13
0.17
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.64
1.45
-1.37
0.59
0.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.64
1.45
-1.37
0.59
0.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.64
1.45
-1.37
0.59
0.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.47
0.42
-0.39
0.17
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.87
4.09
-2.3
0
0
PBDTM(%)
2.96
2.87
-3.87
0
0
PATM(%)
1.97
2.51
-5.01
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.