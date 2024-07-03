iifl-logo-icon 1
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.94
(-2.51%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

83.05

57.7

27.33

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

83.05

57.7

27.33

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

1.69

1.76

1.36

1.13

Total Income

83.16

59.38

29.09

1.36

1.13

Total Expenditure

79.94

57.02

29.72

0.64

0.24

PBIDT

3.22

2.36

-0.63

0.73

0.89

Interest

0.76

0.71

0.43

0

0

PBDT

2.46

1.66

-1.06

0.73

0.89

Depreciation

0.21

0.21

0.05

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

0

0.25

0.13

0.17

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.64

1.45

-1.37

0.59

0.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.64

1.45

-1.37

0.59

0.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.64

1.45

-1.37

0.59

0.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.47

0.42

-0.39

0.17

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.87

4.09

-2.3

0

0

PBDTM(%)

2.96

2.87

-3.87

0

0

PATM(%)

1.97

2.51

-5.01

0

0

