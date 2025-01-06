iifl-logo-icon 1
52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.01
(6.91%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

5.51

2.88

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

91.59

0

Raw materials

-6.97

0

-7

11.17

As % of sales

0

0

127

388.16

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.12

-0.18

-0.2

As % of sales

0

0

3.38

7.15

Other costs

-0.17

-0.21

-1.52

-14.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

27.65

487.95

Operating profit

-7.24

-0.33

-3.2

-0.2

OPM

0

0

-58.04

-6.95

Depreciation

0

-9E

-3.28

-8.92

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.43

1.82

Profit before tax

-7.23

-0.31

-2.78

1.61

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.23

-0.31

-2.78

1.61

Exceptional items

8.03

0

0

0

Net profit

0.8

-0.31

-2.78

1.61

yoy growth (%)

-351.14

-88.52

-271.84

8.29

NPM

0

0

-50.38

56.17

