52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Quarterly Results

1.99
(-1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Sept-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

35.71

29.19

18.16

14.2

14.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.71

29.19

18.16

14.2

14.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

-0.32

0.42

0.59

0.48

Total Income

35.72

28.86

18.58

14.79

15.25

Total Expenditure

32.2

24.17

23.58

11.77

15.48

PBIDT

3.52

4.69

-5

3.02

-0.22

Interest

0.24

0.26

0.26

0.06

0.1

PBDT

3.28

4.44

-5.26

2.96

-0.33

Depreciation

0.09

0.07

0.05

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.61

0

0

0.2

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.05

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.58

4.36

-5.31

2.74

-0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0.49

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.58

4.36

-5.31

2.24

-0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.58

4.36

-5.31

2.24

-0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.74

1.25

-1.52

0.78

-0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

34.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.85

16.06

-27.53

21.26

-1.48

PBDTM(%)

9.18

15.21

-28.96

20.84

-2.23

PATM(%)

7.22

14.93

-29.24

19.29

-2.7

