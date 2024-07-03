52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
35.71
29.19
18.16
14.2
14.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.71
29.19
18.16
14.2
14.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
-0.32
0.42
0.59
0.48
Total Income
35.72
28.86
18.58
14.79
15.25
Total Expenditure
32.2
24.17
23.58
11.77
15.48
PBIDT
3.52
4.69
-5
3.02
-0.22
Interest
0.24
0.26
0.26
0.06
0.1
PBDT
3.28
4.44
-5.26
2.96
-0.33
Depreciation
0.09
0.07
0.05
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.61
0
0
0.2
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.05
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.58
4.36
-5.31
2.74
-0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0.49
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.58
4.36
-5.31
2.24
-0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.58
4.36
-5.31
2.24
-0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.74
1.25
-1.52
0.78
-0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
34.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.85
16.06
-27.53
21.26
-1.48
PBDTM(%)
9.18
15.21
-28.96
20.84
-2.23
PATM(%)
7.22
14.93
-29.24
19.29
-2.7
