52 Weeks Entertainment Ltd Summary

52Weeks Entertainment Limited, formerly known as Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Limited was incorporated on June 18, 1993. The name of the Company was changed from Shantanu Sheorey Aquakult Limited to 52Weeks Entertainment Limited on March 31, 2014. The Company provide and have provided content for all the major broadcasters such as StarPlus, Zee TV, Sony, &TV, StarOne. Four Lions Films Private Limited is a 51% subsidiary of the Company. It has established itself in the market for its quality programming and created a niche in a competitive environment. In a span of so many years of its operations, it worked on a couple of TV shows which were well-appreciated by audiences. The main business activity of the Company is of Films Production and Distribution. The Company runs through persons having relevant experience and expertise in concerned area of operations of the Company with motive to take the Company at a new stage from where it currently stands.During the year 1997, Company came up with a public issue of 135400 Equity Share of Rs.10/- each aggregating to Rs. 1.35 Crore. The Earth work /construction activities for 35Ha water spread area was completed and the stocking for part of the said area commenced from May, 1998. The Company preferred an appeal under Section 25 of the Sick Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 and got registered with Appellate Authority for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (AAIFR) in 2001.During the year 2017, the Company acquired 51% stake in its subsidiary, Four Lions Films Private Limited, which subsequently was sold in it and Four Lions Films Private Limited ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2018-19.