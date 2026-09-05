|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Sep 2026
|5 Sep 2026
|A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 29, 2026. Intimation of Notice of AGM of A B Cotspin India Limited for the FY 2025-26 to be held on September 29, 2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 05.09.2026) A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual report for the Financial year 2025-2026 As Per NSE Announcement Date On : 18.09.2026 A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2026 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.09.2026 Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 29th AGM for the FY 2025-2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 01.10.2026)
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