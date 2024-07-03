Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTextiles
Open₹167.7
Prev. Close₹165.26
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.33
Day's High₹167.7
Day's Low₹164.8
52 Week's High₹456
52 Week's Low₹150
Book Value₹72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)363.5
P/E25.33
EPS6.44
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
22.16
26.95
31.54
10.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
131.07
83.59
36.93
32.09
Net Worth
153.23
110.54
68.47
42.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
115.36
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-86.5
As % of sales
74.98
Employee costs
-6.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
5.47
Depreciation
-2.7
Tax paid
-1.59
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
298.88
298.18
255.77
169.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
298.88
298.18
255.77
169.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.78
2.73
1.2
0.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,227.6
|260.37
|2,19,361.25
|246.65
|0.31
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
253.33
|82.09
|23,963.65
|108.67
|0.04
|2,163.43
|43.21
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
534.95
|18.79
|15,476.43
|285.06
|0.93
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
497.65
|48.22
|13,562.59
|108.27
|0.87
|2,145.72
|133.09
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.86
|25.97
|12,174.24
|170.63
|2.09
|1,716.99
|8.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Deepak Garg
Whole-time Director
Manohar Lai
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Kumar
Independent Director
Puneet Bhandari
Independent Director
Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia
Independent Director
Rajesh Tuteja
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Nidhi Sharma
176 Homeland Enclave,
Punjab - 151001
Tel: 91-0164-2970169
Website: http://www.abcotspin.com
Email: investors@abcotspin.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
AB Cotspin India Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Cottex Private Limited at Jalandhar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 1997. Subsequently, the...
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Reports by ABC Industries India Ltd
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