iifl-logo

ABC Industries India Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
165.5
(0.15%)
Nov 6, 2026|11:11:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open167.7
  • Day's High167.7
  • 52 Wk High456
  • Prev. Close165.26
  • Day's Low164.8
  • 52 Wk Low 150
  • Turnover (lac)1.33
  • P/E25.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72
  • EPS6.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)363.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

ABC Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹167.7

Prev. Close

₹165.26

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.33

Day's High

₹167.7

Day's Low

₹164.8

52 Week's High

₹456

52 Week's Low

₹150

Book Value

₹72

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

363.5

P/E

25.33

EPS

6.44

Divi. Yield

0

ABC Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2026

arrow

3 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

ABC Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ABC Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Nov, 2026|11:43 AM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.49%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 47.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

ABC Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

22.16

26.95

31.54

10.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

131.07

83.59

36.93

32.09

Net Worth

153.23

110.54

68.47

42.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

115.36

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-86.5

As % of sales

74.98

Employee costs

-6.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

5.47

Depreciation

-2.7

Tax paid

-1.59

Working capital

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

298.88

298.18

255.77

169.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

298.88

298.18

255.77

169.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.78

2.73

1.2

0.56

ABC Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,227.6

260.372,19,361.25246.650.3111,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

253.33

82.0923,963.65108.670.042,163.4343.21

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

534.95

18.7915,476.43285.060.932,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

497.65

48.2213,562.59108.270.872,145.72133.09

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

23.86

25.9712,174.24170.632.091,716.998.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ABC Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Deepak Garg

Whole-time Director

Manohar Lai

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Kumar

Independent Director

Puneet Bhandari

Independent Director

Preet Kamal Kaur Bhatia

Independent Director

Rajesh Tuteja

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Nidhi Sharma

Registered Office

176 Homeland Enclave,

Punjab - 151001

Tel: 91-0164-2970169

Website: http://www.abcotspin.com

Email: investors@abcotspin.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

AB Cotspin India Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Cottex Private Limited at Jalandhar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 1997. Subsequently, the...
Read More

Reports by ABC Industries India Ltd

Company FAQs

The ABC Industries India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹165.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ABC Industries India Ltd is ₹363.50 Cr. as of 06 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of ABC Industries India Ltd is 25.33 and 2.34 as of 06 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ABC Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ABC Industries India Ltd is ₹150 and ₹456 as of 06 Nov ‘26
ABC Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.54%, 3 Years at 10.20%, 1 Year at -60.69%, 6 Month at -23.46%, 3 Month at -17.18% and 1 Month at -15.68%.
The shareholding pattern of ABC Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.50 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 47.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ABC Industries India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.