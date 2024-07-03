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ABC Industries India Ltd Company Summary

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161.62
(-2.20%)
Nov 6, 2026|03:53:27 PM

ABC Industries India Ltd Summary

AB Cotspin India Limited was originally incorporated as Ganga Cottex Private Limited at Jalandhar, as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 23, 1997. Subsequently, the Company converted to a Public Limited and the name was changed to Ganga Cottex Limited and further to AB Cotspin India Limited vide Incorporated dated December 24, 2010 issued by Registrar of Companies, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of cotton yarn, knitted fabric, cottonseed oil and oilcakes.

It has presently one manufacturing facility which is located at, Jaitu (Dist Faridkot), Punjab.In 1997, the company started its journey in the name of Ganga Cottex Private Limited with Cotton Ginning Plant. In 2000, the company installed a crushing unit to extract oil from cotton and mustard seeds and expanded the product basket with the addition of cotton seed oil, mustard oil and oil cake.In 2011, the company ventured in manufacturing cotton yarn by setting up a spinning plant. In 2014, the company installed a knitting machine and entered the business in production of knitted fabric.In 2015, a Membership certification of Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) was obtained by the company.

In 2016, the company was accrediated as One Star Export House by DGFT.In 2018, the company was awarded First Prize for Largest Reduction in Accident Frequency in Cotton Textile Industry (1 Lakh -5 Lakh man hours) by the Directorate of Factories Punjab & Punjab Industrial Safety Council. In 2021, the Company holds SCOPE certificate that certifies that products such as Greige yarns, Fibres, Greige fabrics comply with Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). The Company made public offer of Equity Shares, wherein 28,84,000 Equity Shares were issued through a fresh issue by raising funds aggregating to Rs 10.09 Crore in January, 2022.
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