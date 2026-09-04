Board Meeting 3 Sep 2026 3 Sep 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 03, 2026 Corrigendum to the board meeting outcome for the board meeting held on September 03, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2026 7 Aug 2026

A B Cotspin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and Approve the Un-Audited Financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2026 A B Cotspin India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 12.08.2026)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2026 17 Jul 2026

A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 17, 2026.

Board Meeting 14 Jul 2026 14 Jul 2026

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. July 14, 2026 (commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:45 P.M.) has inter alia, considered and approved The change of name of the Company from A B Cotspin India Limited to A B Industries Limited or AB Industries Limited or any other name as may be available and approved by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre (CRC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company and Central Government and such other approvals, permissions and sanctions as may be required.

Board Meeting 27 May 2026 21 May 2026

A B Cotspin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 27 2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Further in continuation to our letter dated March 28 2026 and as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for Designated Persons of the Company and their Immediate Relatives from April 01 2026 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. A B Cotspin India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2026 30 Mar 2026

A B Cotspin India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 30, 2026.

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 5 Feb 2026

A B Cotspin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday February 11 2026 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Further in continuation to our letter dated December 29 2025 and as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for Designated Persons of the Company and their Immediate Relatives from January 01 2026 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. A B Cotspin India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. Please find enclosed herewith the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025