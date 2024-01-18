|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 Oct 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|28
|1400
|Interim 1
|We hereby inform that the Board at the Board meeting held on Monday, 28th October 2024, has inter-alia approved the Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and declared 1st interim dividend for FY 2025. PFA enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for more details.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|26
|1300
|Interim 2
|The Board in its meeting held today has approved 2nd Interim Dividend. For more details please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.