Ajanta Pharma Ltd Dividend

2,867.95
(-0.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Ajanta Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 Oct 20246 Nov 20246 Nov 2024281400Interim 1
We hereby inform that the Board at the Board meeting held on Monday, 28th October 2024, has inter-alia approved the Unaudited (Consolidated & Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and declared 1st interim dividend for FY 2025. PFA enclosed outcome of Board Meeting for more details.
Dividend31 Jan 20248 Feb 20248 Feb 2024261300Interim 2
The Board in its meeting held today has approved 2nd Interim Dividend. For more details please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting.

