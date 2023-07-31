Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On June 23, 2023 1. Approved for Sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from l (One) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 5 (Five) Equity Shares having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after taking the aforesaid approval of the Equity Shareholders of the Company. Amendment to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors fixed Wednesday, August 16, 2023 as the record date. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AVANTEL LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AVANTEL LIMITED (532406) RECORD DATE 16.08.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 14/08/2023 DR-592/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE005B01019 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 14/08/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.08.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230804-48 dated August 04, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AVANTEL LIMITED (532406) New ISIN No. INE005B01027 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 14-08-2023 (DR-592/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 11.08.2023)