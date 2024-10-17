|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|1
|100
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of ? 1.00 (Rupees One) per equity share i.e. 100% of face value of ? 1.00 (Rupees One) per equity share for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Bikaji Foods Retail Ltd signed a Share Subscription Agreement and Share Purchase Agreement with Hazelnut Factory Food Products.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
In July this year, the company reported its Q1 earnings, showing a 40.2% increase in consolidated net profit, which rose to ₹58.06 crore compared to ₹41.41 croreRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.