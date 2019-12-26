To The Membeis, BOMBAY COATED AND SPECIAL STEELS PRIVATE LIMITED Your directors have pleasure in presenting 3rd Annual Report together with audited statements of accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2023. I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

IJCIN U27209MH2019PTC335077 ii) Registration Dale 12/26/2019 iii) Name of the Company BOMBAY COATED AND SPECIAL STEELS PRIVATE LIMITED iv) Category / Sub-Category of the Company Company Limited by Shares / Indian Non-Government Company v) Address of the Registered office 401, Royal Chambers.Plot no 86, Opposite Club Millenium,Gulmohar Road, JVPD and contact details Scheme,Vile Parle West, Mumbai-49. Whether listed company Name, Address and ionlact Yes-/ No details of Registrar and transfer Agent, if any None

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

Name & Description n! main products / seivices SI Nu. NIC Code of the Product/ service % to total turnover ot the company 1 Manufacturing of Metal and Metal 9009 1

III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING. SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

SI No. Name and Address of the Company CIN/GLN Holding / Subsidiary / Associates % of shares held Applicable Section 1 None

IV. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity) i) Cate g ory-wis e Share Holding

l Category of Shareholders No of Shares held at the beginning of the year No. of Shares held at the end of the year % Change during the year Demat Physical total %of Total Shares Demat Physical Total %of Total Shares A. Promoters (1) Indian 50,00,000 50.00,000 100 00 99.00,000 99 00,000 100 00 a) Individual / HUF Central Govt State Govt (s) Bodies Corp Banks / FI Any Other .. b ) c ) d ) e ) f ) g ) h ) i ) Sub-total (A) (1):- 50,00,000 SO .00,000 100 00 99,00,000 99 00,000 10000 (2) Foreign I d) a) NRIs - Individuals hj Other - Individuals u) Bodies Coip Banks / FI Any Ollier... e ) f ) g ) h ) i ) j ) k ) l ) Sub-total (At (2):- Total shareholding 50.00,000 50,00,000 100 00 99,00,000 99,00,000 100 00 B Public Shareholding .. 1. Institutions Mutual Funds Banks / FI Central Govt

d) State Govt(s) e) Venture Capital Funds f) Insurance Companies g) Fils h) Foreign VCF 1 others ;n M ‘ nlyi Sub total (B)(1): 2. Non-Institutions a) Bodies Corp. t) Indian ii) Overseas h) individuals i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital uplo Rs 1 lakh 0 0 00 0 00 ii) Individual Shareholders holding nominal share capital in Excess of Rs. 1 lakh c.) Others (specify) ub-total (B)(2) - - - Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B)(1)+(B)(2) C Shares held by Custodian for GDRs & ADRs Grand Total 50,00,000 1 \ 100 00 99,00,000 oo.nu cell 100 00

(ii) Shareholding of Promoters

SI No Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding at the end of the year No of Shares % of total Ghaiea of the company %of Shaico Pledged /encumb ered lo tolal shares No of Shares % of total Shares of the company %of ohcirnr, Pledged /encum be red to total shares % change in share holding during the year A //t, 1 Vijaykumar Himmatrai Gupta 25.00,000 50 00 49,50,000 50 00 (J N. I 2 Nltin Vijaykumar Gupta 20,00,000 40 00 39,00,000 40 00 f O 3 Bhawna Nltin Gupla 5,00,000 10 00 9,90,000 10 00 Total 50,00,000 100 00 99,00,000 100 00

liii) ChtiiiiH in Promoters vi. upholding ( please specify, if there is no ch ann.--:

SI No Shareholding at the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No of shares % of total shares of the company No of shares % of total shares of the company At the beginning of the year 50,00,000 50.51 50.00,000 50 51 Dale wise Increase /Decrease in promoters Share holding during the year specifying the reasons for increase /decrease (e g.allotment / (ransfer / bonus/ sweat equity etc): 49,00,000 49.49 49,00,000 49 49 At the End of the year 99,00,000 100 00 99,00,000 100 00

(iv) Shareholding Pattern of lop ten Shareholders (other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs): - None

SI No For Each of the Top Shareholding al the beginning of the year Cumulative Shareholding during the year 10 Shareholders No of shares % of total shares of the company No of shares % of total shares of the company At the beginning of the year 0 0 Decrease in shareholding due to transfer of shares 0 0 At the End of the year 0 0

(u) Sh areholdi ng of Directo rs and Key Managerial Personnel

SI No. For Each of the Directors and KMP Shareholding at the beginning of Ihe year Cumulative Shareholding during the year No of shares % of total shares of the company No of shares % of total shares of Ihe company At the beginning of the year 50,00,000 2 00 50,00,000 50 51 Date wise Increase /Decrease in promoters Share holding during the year specifying the reasons tor increase /decrease (e g allotment / transfer / bonus/ sweat equity etc): 49,00,000 98 49,00,000 98.00 At the End of the year 99,00,000 100,00 99,00,000 50 51

V. INDEBTEDNESS

Secured Loans excluding deposits Unsecured Loans Deposits Total Indebtedness Indebtedness at the beginning of the financial year i) Principal Amount 8,62,067 1,58,840 u IU,20,907 ii) Interact due but not paid 0 n 0 0 ill) Intern accrued Inn not due 0 0 0 0 Total i+ii+iii 8,62,06/ 1,58,840 0 10,20,907 Change in Indebtedness during the financial year • Net Addition (Reduction) 6,40,009 (11,521) 0 6,28,488 Indebtedness at the end of the financial year i) Principal Amount 16,02,076 1,47,019 0 16,49 395 ii) Interest due but not paid 0 0 0 0 it) Interest accrued but not due 0 0 0 0 Total (i+ii+iii) 15,02,076 1,47,319 0 1C.49,3y5

>VI REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL A. Reniuntmlii.iM lu Managing Di ieclur, W hole-ti me Directors and/or Manager:NIL

SI.No Particulars of Remuneration Name of MD / WTD / Manager Total Amount Bhawna Gupta Nitin Gupta Vijaykumai Gupta 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act,1961 (b) Value ot perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 - 0 (c) Profits in lieu ot salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 - 2 Sto< A Option - 3 Sweat Equity - 4 Commission as % ot profit others pocify - 5 1 fillers, please specif/ Total (A) - - Ceiling as per the Act N.A

B Remuneration to other directors: NIL

SI No. Particulars of Remuneration Name of, Dirac lord Total Amount Bhawna Gupta Nitin Gupta Vijaykumai Gupta 3 Independent Directors ¦ Fee for attending board / committee meetings 0 ¦ Commission • Olliers, please specify 600 3,000 1,200 0 4,600 Total It) 600 3,000 1,200 4,800 4. Other Non-Executive Directors • Fee for attending board / committee meetings • Commission • Others, til ease specify Total (2) Total (B)=(1+2) 6,00,000 30,00,000 12,00,000 48,00,000 Total Managerial Remuneration (A+B) 6,00,000 30,00,000 12,00,000 48,00,000 Overall Ceiling as per the Act N A

C REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MO / MANAGER / WTO

SI.No Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel Total Amount CEO Company Secretary CFO 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act,1961 (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act. 1961 0 2 Stock Option 3 Sweat Equity 4 Commission as % of profit - olheis, specify... 5 Others, please specify Total

VII. PENALTIES/PUNISHMENT/COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: None

Type Section of the Companies Act Brief Description Details of Penalty /Punishment/Compounding fees imposed Authority [RD / NCLT / COURT] Appeal made, if any (give Details) Penalty - ii 7o tsfi C. OTHER m F1CERS IN DEFAULT :.o\ Signatory Penalty M Punishment \g Compounding

II. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD: During the Year Fnnr Roard Meetings were held Board Meetings were held with In the prescribed time of not exceeding 120 days from date of previous Board Meeting.

Altendence Number of Directors Attended as % of Total directors 1 4/12/2022 3 3 100% 2 7/15/2022 3 3 100% 3 9/1/2022 3 3 100% 4 12/22/2022 3 3 100% 5 3/17/2023 3 3 100%

III. DIRECTORS

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: While preparing the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed. There has been no Material departure in following the accounting standards The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently, and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial period The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Ihe Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and thal such systems were adequate and operating effectively IV. STATEMENT OF DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: The Company was nol under obligation to appoint independent directors In view ol this, a slalemenl on declartion given by the Independent directors is not required to be given V. IN CASE OF A COMPANY COVERED UNDER SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 178, COMPANY

S POLICY ON DIRECTORS

APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178: The Company was nol under obligation to constitute the Nomination and Remuneration Committee In view of this, information and attributes interms of section 178 (3) of the Companies Act 2013 are not required to be given VI EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER IN AUDITORS

REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT: The Auditors have not given any qualification or adverse remarks in Iheir report VII. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 : There were no loans given or investments made in terms of section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 VIII. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS: Related Party Transactions are reported in Sub-Note No. 10 of Note No. 29 of Annual Accounts 1 Details of conltaols or arrangem ents or transactions n o l al arm s le ngth basis Nona

Sr. Name(s) of No the related party and nature of relationship Nature of contracts / arrangements / transactions Duration of Ihe contracts / arrangem ents / transact! ons Salient terms of the contracts or arrangements or transactions including the value, if any Justificatio n for entering into such contracts or arrangem ents or transactio ns Date(s) of approval by the Board Amount paid as advances, if any: Date on which the special resolution was passed in general meeting as required under first proviso to section 188

2 Details of material contracts or arrangement or transactions at arms length basis - None

Sr. Name(s) of No the related party and nature of relationship Nature of contracts / arrangements 1 transactions Duration of the contracts 1 arrangem ents / transacti Salient terms of the contracts or arrangemen ts or transactions including Justification for entering into such contracts or arrangement s or transactions Amount (RS) Date(s) of approval by the Board Amount paid as advances, if any: 1 Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Gross Receipts 59,20,945 47,95,221 Less: Administration and other Expenses 56 84,981:1 46,92,482 Profit before Depreciation and taxation 2,35,959 1,02,739 Depreciation 21 789 10,401 Profit after Depreciation and before taxation 2,14,170 92,339 Less: Provision for taxation 54,317 24,287 Profit After Tax 1,59,852 68 052 Add: Balance brought forward from earlier year 77,355 9 303 Balance carried lo Balance Sheet 2,37,207 77,355

X. DIVIDENDS: Your directors do not recommend any dividends this year to strengthen the reserves of the Company. XI. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT: There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report XII. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS, CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, AND ABSORPTION OF TECHNOLOGY: The Company is not a manufacturing concern, and accordingly, did not have any activity in relation to conservation of energy and abeorption of technology

Particulars Current Year Previous Year Earnings in Foreign Exchange during the year: Reimbursements of Expenses / Service Charges Export (FOB Basis) Expenditure in Foreign Currency: rravelling Expenses Import of Materials 29,568 - InfnmiHlinti in iniatinn lo conservation nf energy and ahsorption of technology is as tinder: Electricity units consumed At Factoty Not Applicable Not Applicable At Office Not Applicable Nol Applicable

XIII. A STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY FOR THE COMPANY INCLUDING IDENTIFICATION THEREIN OF ELEMENTS OF RISK, IF ANY, WHICH IN THE OPINION OF THE BOARD MAY IHREATEN THE EXISTENCE OF THE COMPANY : Risks emanating from uncertainties in the global market place and growing complexity in the value chain are cited by most as the important factors contributing to increased risks. The gist of the regulatory developments across various countries including India is that the Boards have been tasked with the onerous responsibility of ensuring alignment between strategy, risks, rewards and executive compensation Attention is being given to improving existing Risk Management systems and processes, the softer and more fundamental issue of embedding risk into the organizations culture and making it an integral part of the business Driven by regulatory requirements and demands from Boards, the directors re-visit their risk profiles once a quarter. However, risk identification and assessment processes are not geared to provide an early indicator of likely risks or potential loss events that organizations could face in the future Information sources are largely inward focused as compared to being forward looking and external focused Detailed analysis of competitor strategies / benchmarking and scenario planning are widely used as and when required Issues such as sustainability and climate change are part of the risk assessments Fearful of both business failure and tlie penalties of iiun-coinpliauee, Hit) Company is sensitive to swelling of their governance. Risk Management and compliance departments (GRC) This has led to a costly and complex web of often uncomplicated structures, policies, committees and reports creating duplication of effort Risk Managers are spending a disproportionate amount of their lime on controls, compliance and monitoring activities although their real priorities lie elsewhere Risk management roles and responsibilities at the management level are well defined at the Company level While the Company has more or less formalized Risk Management roles and responsibilities, risk governance processes would require considerable attention if the Company has to leverage Risk Management as a driver of enterprise value XIV. CSR Policy: The Company was not under obligation to make expenditure on CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) In view of this, information and attributes in terms of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not required to be given. XV. IN CASE OF A LISTED COMPANY AND EVERY OTHER SPECIFIED PUBLIC COMPANY HAVING, A STATEMENT INDICATING THE MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS: The Company was rial under obligation to make formal annual evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors. XV. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS: There is no change in nature of Business. XVI. DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL APPOINTED OR RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR: No change

Sr No. Directors Appointed Directors Re-Appointed 1 2 3

XVII. NAMES OF COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR: The Company does not have any Gubsldlarles, Joint Ventures or Associate companies XVIII. DEPOSITS:

2022-23 2021-22 Accepted Duiing the Year Unpaid or Unclaimed as at the end of the year • - Default in Repayment of Deposit / interest there on during the year -

XIX. DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH CHAPTER V (SECTION 73) OF THE ACT: There were no Deposits Violating the provisions of Chapter V(Seclion 73) of the Act XX. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE: There were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future XXI. THE DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS: The Company is not a Listed Company In view of this, the Company is not under legal obligation to establish inlernal financial controls with respect to the financial statements In any case, the directors have laid down inlernal financial controls to be followed by Ihe company and lhat such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively FOR AND

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