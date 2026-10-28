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Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd Share Price Live

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81.3
(-4.99%)
Nov 9, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open81.3
  • Day's High81.3
  • 52 Wk High95.55
  • Prev. Close85.57
  • Day's Low81.3
  • 52 Wk Low 81.3
  • Turnover (lac)161.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)510.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

₹81.3

Prev. Close

₹85.57

Turnover(Lac.)

₹161.06

Day's High

₹81.3

Day's Low

₹81.3

52 Week's High

₹95.55

52 Week's Low

₹81.3

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

510.76

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Nov, 2026|11:42 AM
Nov-2026Nov-2026Nov-2026Oct-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.77%

Non-Promoter- 2.22%

Institutions: 2.22%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

40.5

9.9

9.9

9.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

81.08

73.15

44.46

23.34

Net Worth

121.58

83.05

54.36

33.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,347

26.63,28,913.563,3960.6641,076493.75

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

184.85

12.332,30,820.425,053.642.1642,102.13131.95

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,146

34.081,16,290.04860.650.1715,270.45538.51

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

169.59

11.8670,136.321,773.731.3831,997.51146.05

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

691.05

20.656,971.52785.50.5811,413.28243.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vijaykumar Himatral Gupta

ED / MD / Promoter

Nitin Vijaykumar Gupta

WTD & Executive Director

Bhawna Nitin Gupta

Independent Director

Neelam Tater

Independent Director

Mihen Jyotindra Halani

Independent Director

Hemant Ostwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonam Dilipkumar Gupta

Registered Office

2602 Parinee I 7-A,

Shah Industrail Estate Andheri,

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: +91 22 4664 9193

Website: http://www.bcsspl.in

Email: compliance@bcsspl.in

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Bombay Coated & Special Steels Limited was originally incorporated as Bombay Coated and Special Steels Private Limited, a private limited Company at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated December 26, 2019, with t...
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Reports by Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd

Company FAQs

The Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd is ₹510.76 Cr. as of 09 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd is 0 and 1.67 as of 09 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd is ₹81.3 and ₹95.55 as of 09 Nov ‘26
Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.03 %
Institutions - 17.29 %
Public - 19.67 %

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