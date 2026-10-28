Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorSteel
Open₹81.3
Prev. Close₹85.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹161.06
Day's High₹81.3
Day's Low₹81.3
52 Week's High₹95.55
52 Week's Low₹81.3
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)510.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
40.5
9.9
9.9
9.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
81.08
73.15
44.46
23.34
Net Worth
121.58
83.05
54.36
33.24
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,347
|26.6
|3,28,913.56
|3,396
|0.66
|41,076
|493.75
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
184.85
|12.33
|2,30,820.42
|5,053.64
|2.16
|42,102.13
|131.95
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,146
|34.08
|1,16,290.04
|860.65
|0.17
|15,270.45
|538.51
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
169.59
|11.86
|70,136.32
|1,773.73
|1.38
|31,997.51
|146.05
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
691.05
|20.6
|56,971.52
|785.5
|0.58
|11,413.28
|243.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vijaykumar Himatral Gupta
ED / MD / Promoter
Nitin Vijaykumar Gupta
WTD & Executive Director
Bhawna Nitin Gupta
Independent Director
Neelam Tater
Independent Director
Mihen Jyotindra Halani
Independent Director
Hemant Ostwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonam Dilipkumar Gupta
2602 Parinee I 7-A,
Shah Industrail Estate Andheri,
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: +91 22 4664 9193
Website: http://www.bcsspl.in
Email: compliance@bcsspl.in
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Bombay Coated & Special Steels Limited was originally incorporated as Bombay Coated and Special Steels Private Limited, a private limited Company at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated December 26, 2019, with t...
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Reports by Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd
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