Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd Summary

Bombay Coated & Special Steels Limited was originally incorporated as Bombay Coated and Special Steels Private Limited, a private limited Company at Mumbai, Maharashtra dated December 26, 2019, with the Central Registration Centre at Manesar, Haryana. The Company acquired the business of sole proprietorship, of M/s. Bombay Steels via Business Transfer Agreement as a going concern basis dated January 21, 2021, entered between Mr.



Vijaykumar Himatrai Gupta, the proprietor and the Company. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited company and the name of Company was changed to Bombay Coated and Special Steels Limited w.e.f. February 14, 2025.



The Company is presently running the business of processing Steel Coils into processed steel products. Company, being a Steel Processing Centre (SPC), acts as an intermediary between steel producers and end-users. Processed Steel Products are engineered to meet precise technical requirements, enabling their use across a wide range of industries such as Home and Commercial Appliances including air conditioners, home refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, washing machines, water heaters and in the General Engineering sector including pharmaceutical cleanrooms, electrical components, air ventilation solutions, automotive components and other applications.SPCs provide value-added steel processing services including precision slitting, cut-to-length, shearing and embossing.



For the Home & Commercial Appliances sector, we undertake processing of Coated Steel Coils and hot rolled steel coils into Processed Steel Products which are used in the manufacture of air conditioners, home refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, washing machines, water heaters etc. For the General Engineering sector, we undertake specialised processing of Non-Coated Steel Coils and galvanised plain coils into Blanks which are used in the manufacture of automobiles, pharmaceutical clean rooms, electrical components, and air ventilation systems. Apart from manufacturing the Processed Steel Products, SPCs also facilitate logistical and inventory related functions by holding inventory and offering just-in-time delivery, ensuring Processed Steel Products reach businesses across both urban and remote areas in a cost-effective andefficient manner.



Company is planning a fresh issue IPO of 15,000,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.