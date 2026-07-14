The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith. The 36th Annual Report of Virat Industries Limited is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.07.2026) Please find attached proceedings of 36th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. 6th August, 2026. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.08.2026) The voting results of 36th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:07.08.2026)