Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTextiles
Open₹427.9
Prev. Close₹428.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.16
Day's High₹436
Day's Low₹420
52 Week's High₹494.4
52 Week's Low₹268.05
Book Value₹91.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)619.86
P/E100.62
EPS4.26
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.52
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.22
21.52
20.7
20.07
Net Worth
130.74
26.44
25.62
24.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
19.56
26.38
24.13
34.08
yoy growth (%)
-25.84
9.31
-29.2
32.78
Raw materials
-7.86
-10.21
-9.68
-12.55
As % of sales
40.17
38.71
40.14
36.81
Employee costs
-4.59
-4.64
-4.57
-5.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.92
2
1.05
4.94
Depreciation
-1.76
-1.9
-1.93
-1.62
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.52
-0.41
-1.47
Working capital
1.68
3.28
-0.1
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.84
9.31
-29.2
32.78
Op profit growth
-34.73
11.59
-43.93
4.14
EBIT growth
-52.26
77.61
-77.17
-0.72
Net profit growth
-46.41
129.14
-81.34
-1.53
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,090
|249.68
|2,10,353.61
|246.65
|0.32
|11,794.71
|812.25
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
253.09
|81.97
|23,930.58
|108.67
|0.04
|2,163.43
|43.21
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.6
|17.94
|14,778.55
|285.06
|0.98
|2,648.18
|351.81
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
501.6
|48.5
|13,642.84
|108.27
|0.86
|2,145.72
|133.09
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
23.79
|31.37
|12,148.76
|170.63
|2.1
|1,716.99
|7.98
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
Adi F Madan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Supriya Anil Shete
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Tikam
Independent Non Exe. Director
VILAS SHESHAGIRI POTDAR
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
BHAVOOK TRIPATHI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Namrata Dudaney
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vijay Sane
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shreeya Mahendra Jadav
A-1/2 GIDC Indl Estate,
Kabilpore Navasari,
Gujarat - 396424
Tel: 91-2637-265011/265022
Website: http://www.viratindustries.com
Email: factory@viratindustries.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Virat Industries Limited (VIL), established in 1990, manufacture excellent quality socks for export mainly to European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and completed more than a dec...
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Reports by Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd
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