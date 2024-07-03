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Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

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426.8
(-0.29%)
Nov 4, 2026|03:52:30 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open427.9
  • Day's High436
  • 52 Wk High494.4
  • Prev. Close428.05
  • Day's Low420
  • 52 Wk Low 268.05
  • Turnover (lac)2.16
  • P/E100.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value91.49
  • EPS4.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)619.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

₹427.9

Prev. Close

₹428.05

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.16

Day's High

₹436

Day's Low

₹420

52 Week's High

₹494.4

52 Week's Low

₹268.05

Book Value

₹91.49

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

619.86

P/E

100.62

EPS

4.26

Divi. Yield

0

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Jul, 2026

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8 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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7 Oct 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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1 Sep 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Nov, 2026|05:11 PM
Sep-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.55%

Non-Promoter- 25.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

14.52

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.22

21.52

20.7

20.07

Net Worth

130.74

26.44

25.62

24.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

19.56

26.38

24.13

34.08

yoy growth (%)

-25.84

9.31

-29.2

32.78

Raw materials

-7.86

-10.21

-9.68

-12.55

As % of sales

40.17

38.71

40.14

36.81

Employee costs

-4.59

-4.64

-4.57

-5.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.92

2

1.05

4.94

Depreciation

-1.76

-1.9

-1.93

-1.62

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.52

-0.41

-1.47

Working capital

1.68

3.28

-0.1

0.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.84

9.31

-29.2

32.78

Op profit growth

-34.73

11.59

-43.93

4.14

EBIT growth

-52.26

77.61

-77.17

-0.72

Net profit growth

-46.41

129.14

-81.34

-1.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

3,090

249.682,10,353.61246.650.3211,794.71812.25

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

253.09

81.9723,930.58108.670.042,163.4343.21

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.6

17.9414,778.55285.060.982,648.18351.81

Arvind Ltd

ARVIND

501.6

48.513,642.84108.270.862,145.72133.09

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

23.79

31.3712,148.76170.632.11,716.997.98

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

ED / MD / Promoter

Adi F Madan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Supriya Anil Shete

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Tikam

Independent Non Exe. Director

VILAS SHESHAGIRI POTDAR

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

BHAVOOK TRIPATHI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Namrata Dudaney

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vijay Sane

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shreeya Mahendra Jadav

Registered Office

A-1/2 GIDC Indl Estate,

Kabilpore Navasari,

Gujarat - 396424

Tel: 91-2637-265011/265022

Website: http://www.viratindustries.com

Email: factory@viratindustries.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Virat Industries Limited (VIL), established in 1990, manufacture excellent quality socks for export mainly to European markets. The Company started its operations in 1995 and completed more than a dec...
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Reports by Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

The Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹426.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹619.86 Cr. as of 04 Nov ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd is 100.62 and 4.76 as of 04 Nov ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹268.05 and ₹494.4 as of 04 Nov ‘26
Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 27.78% and 1 Month at 24.07%.
The shareholding pattern of Brahm Virat Industries Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.45 %

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