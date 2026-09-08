The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith. Please find enclosed intimation for book closure for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. The notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, October 01, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.09.2026) Please find attached proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. October 1, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2026) The voting results of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.10.2026)