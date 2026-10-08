Board Meeting 8 Oct 2026 7 Oct 2026

Intimation under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations regarding the meeting of the board of Directors of the company scheduled to be held on 8th October, 2026. The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.10.2026)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2026 1 Sep 2026

The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2026 2 Aug 2026

Virat Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2026 has been revised to 13/08/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/08/2026 has been revised to 13/08/2026 due to unavoidable circumstances. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.08.2026) The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith. The board of Directors have approved Proposal for Acquisition of stake in Brahm Lifestyle Products Private Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Jul 2026 14 Jul 2026

The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith.

Board Meeting 7 Jul 2026 7 Jul 2026

The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith. This is to inform to the exchange that due to an inadvertent clerical error the date of board meeting was incorrectly mentioned under outcome submitted today, i.e. 07th July 2026. Accordingly, we are submitting herewith the revised outcome reflecting the correct date of Board meeting. The said correction is purely clerical in nature and there is no change in any other information of the outcome previously submitted.

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2026 24 Jun 2026

The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith.

Board Meeting 26 May 2026 19 May 2026

Virat Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2026 and Board may also consider the recommendation of final Dividend for the Financial year ended 31st March 2026. The Outcome of the board meeting has been attached herewith. (As per BSE announcement dated on :26.05.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Virat Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 The outcome of the board meeting held on 28th January, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.01.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Dec 2025 11 Dec 2025

The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e., 11th December, 2025 considered and approved to incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary in United Arab Emirates (UAE) with name BRHAM HOLDING FZ-LLC.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 4 Nov 2025