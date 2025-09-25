|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2025
|1 Sep 2025
|AGM 25/09/2025 Pursuant to the provision of Reg 30 SEBI LODR, 2015, attached herewith outcome of AGM of the Company held today i.e. 25th September, 2025 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. Pursuant to Reg 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015, please find enclosed herewith prescribed format of AGM alongwith Scruitinizers report in Annexure. Please note that all resolutions were passed by majority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.