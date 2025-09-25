AGM 25/09/2025 Pursuant to the provision of Reg 30 SEBI LODR, 2015, attached herewith outcome of AGM of the Company held today i.e. 25th September, 2025 12:00 Noon to 01:00 PM. Pursuant to Reg 44 of SEBI LODR, 2015, please find enclosed herewith prescribed format of AGM alongwith Scruitinizers report in Annexure. Please note that all resolutions were passed by majority. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2025)