Board Meeting 27 May 2026 22 May 2026

Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Dear Sirs, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, 27th May, 2026, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026 2) Recommendation of appointment of M/s Priti J. Sheth & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for a term of 5 years. 3) Appointment of M/s Adithya and Vishwas, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company. Please find the above in order and take the same on your records We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:27.05.2026)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 22 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Dear Sirs, We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today has approved and noted following agendas: 1) Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) Appointment of Mr. Venkatraman Venkitachlam (DIN: 05008694) as an Additional Non-Executive director. 3) Change of registered office of the Company from 3rd Floor, Bandra Hill View CHS, 85, Hill Road, Opp. Yoko Sizzlers, Bandra (West), Mumbai - 400 050 to 106,Vidya Chambers, Nana Chowk, Tardeo Road, Kemps Corner, Tardeo, Mumbai - 400007 with effect from 1st February, 2026. 4) Change of name of the Company from Avasara Finance Limited to BYLD Capital Limited or such other name as may be approved by the CRC, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 21 Jan 2026 21 Jan 2026

Finalization of Basis of Allotment of Equity Shares issued pursuant to Right Issue

Board Meeting 13 Jan 2026 13 Jan 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 approved and taken on record the following: To extend the closure period of Right Issue of 10001800 fully paid-up Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 1000.18 lakh from Monday, January 19, 2026 to Tuesday, January 20, 2026, i.e., by a further period of 1 (one) day, on account of the trading holiday on Thursday, January 15, 2026 declared by BSE due to Municipal Corporation Elections in Maharashtra. Further due to extension of issue period, the issue schedule will change as attached. Kindly take the same in records.

Board Meeting 26 Dec 2025 26 Dec 2025

Dear Sir/Madam, This is in furtherance to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) held on Friday, December 26, 2025, approving the offer and issuance of fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ~ 10/- each of the Company (the Rights Equity Shares) for an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000.18 lakh, by way of a rights issue to the eligible shareholders of the Company (Rights Issue or Issue), in accordance all applicable laws. Pursuant to the above and the in-principle approval received from BSE Limited vide their letter, dated December 24, 2025 for the proposed Rights Issue of the Company, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today, i.e. on Friday, December 26, 2025, has inter alia considered and approved the terms of the Rights Issue attached herewith. Kindly take the same on records.

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2025 16 Oct 2025

Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the issue of equity shares to the existing equity shareholders of the company on Right basis subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. Further in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for trading in the Securities of the Company shall remain closed for all the Designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from October 16 2025 till the completion of 48 hours of the conclusion of board meeting scheduled to be held on October 23 2025. We request you to kindly take the same on record. Thanking you Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the meeting of the board of directors was held today on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at the registered office of the company. The Board of Directors of the company has considered and approved to offer and issue of fully paid-up Equity Shares by way of a Right Issue to the existing shareholders of the Company as on record date to be notified later for an agreegate amount not exceeding Rs. 1000.18 Lakh (Rupees Ten Crore Eighteen Thousand Only) in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws. The relevant details required under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed in Annexure 1 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 23.10.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2025 6 Oct 2025

Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30 2025 and to appoint Mr. Eugene Oommen Koshy (DIN: 02357608) as an Additional Non- Executive Director. In view of the above the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all the Designated Persons from October 01 2025 will continue to remain closed and shall reopen only after 48 hours of the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. Avasara Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2025 and to appoint Mr. Eugene Oommen Koshy (DIN: 02357608) as an Additional Non- Executive Director. In view of the above, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company that was closed for all the Designated Persons from October 01, 2025 will continue to remain closed and shall reopen only after 48 hours of the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 06.10.2025) We wish to inform you that Board meeting held today i.e. 09th October, 2025 at 12:00 Noon. has approved financials of quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 Dear Sir, Attached herewith change in Directorate approved in todays Board meeting for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/10/2025) Attached is the revised Financials where Balace sheet page is revised due to groupings in balance sheet items were inadvertently misclassified. The error was purely inadverent without any malafide intention. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 08.11.2025)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2025 25 Jul 2025