2:1 Rights Issue of Equity shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that AVASARA FINANCE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date: - DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AVASARA FINANCE LIMITED (511730) RECORD DATE 01/01/2026 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (TWO) Equity Shares of Re.10/- each for CASH AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 01 (ONE) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 01/01/2026 DR-789/2025-2026 *Note: The entire Rights Issue Price of Rs.10/- per share will be payable at the time of making the application in the Issue. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.12.2025)