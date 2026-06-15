To
The Members,
Avasara Finance Limited
Thirty-First Annual Report of your Company, Avasara Finance Limited for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, this report covers the financial results and other developments during the Financial Year 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025.
The financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025 compared to the previous year are summarized below:
(Rupees in Lacs)
|
Particulars
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|
Revenue from Operations
|-
|133.00
|
Other Income /Loss
|-
|-
|
Total Expenditure
|44.61
|111.32
|
Net Profit/(Loss) before tax
|( 44.61)
|21.68
|
Current Tax
|0
|0
|
Tax Expense for earlier years
|0
|0
|
Net Profit/(loss) after Tax
|(44.61 )
|21.68
Your Company business revenue during the year is Nil and incurred a loss of Rs. (44.61) lacs for the financial year 2024-25 as against the revenue of Rs. 133 lacs and net profit after tax of Rs. 21.68 lacs in the previous financial year 2023-2024.
Your Company has prepared the Financial Statements in accordance with Indian
Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016. The Company has adopted IND AS from 1st April 2018 with effective transition date of 1stApril, 2017 and accordingly, these Financial Statements together with the Financial Statements for the comparative reporting period have been prepared with the recognition and measurement principles stated therein, prescribed under Section 133 of the
accounting principles generally accepted in India.
During the year 2024-25 the company had not generated any revenue and the loss incurred was Rs. 44.61 lacs. However, the Company is looking at various opportunities for expanding the business including other area of lending and building a loan book and engage in the distribution, dealing, and broking of all financial assets, including but not
limited to mutual funds, portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIF), market-linked debentures (MLDs), bonds, corporate deposits, bank deposits, pre-IPO and unlisted shares, structured products, and other financial instruments.
During the year under review there have been significant changes in the constitution of the Board of Directors as follows:
Changes in Management between the end of the financial year and the date of this report
Your Board does not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The Company was not required to transfer the amount of any unclaimed/unpaid dividend to Investor Education Protection Fund.
The Board of Directors of your Company has not transferred any amount from Retained earnings to the statutory reserve as directed by RBI for the year 2024-25 as the Company did not have any profit.
There was no change in the registered office of the company during the financial year 2024- 2025.
Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, provide threshold for applicability of corporate governance rules. Your company does not exceed such threshold. Hence, provision of corporate governance is not applicable on your company.
No changes occurred in the nature of business during the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and till the date of issue of this report.
No material changes/ commitments occurred between the end of the financial year to which financial statements relate and the date of this report.
The Company has not accepted any deposits and, as such, no amount of principal or interest is outstanding as of the Balance Sheet date.
During the year, the Company has not borrowed any funds from Directors of the Company.
During the year, no remuneration was paid to the Directors of the Company.
The Company does not have any subsidiary as per Clause 2(87) or associate as per Clause 2(6) of the Companies Act, 2013; also, it has not entered into any joint venture agreements with any other entities.
The company is a subsidiary of Jupiter Capital Private Limited, holding 65.86% of share capital of the company.
During the Financial year 2024-25, the Authorised Capital of the Company has been increased from Rs. 8,00,00,000 (Rupees Eight Crores only) comprising of 60,00,000 (Sixty Lakh) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating to Rs. 6,00,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crores only) and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating to Rs. 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores only) to Rs. 20,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Crores only) comprising of 1,80,00,000 (One Crore Eighty Lakhs) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating to Rs. 18,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eighteen Crore only) and 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten only) each aggregating to Rs. 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crores only) each, ranking pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company.
There was no change in the paid-up share capital during the year under review.
During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted any stock options or sweat equity or warrants.
The Composition of Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March 2025 is as follows:
|
Sr.
no.
|Name of Director and Key Managerial
Personnel
|DIN/ PAN
|Category
|
1.
|Mr. K. Sanjay Prabhu
|00023196
|Non- Executive, Non Independent Director
|
2.
|Mr. Sabarinath Gopalakrishnan
|08479403
|Non- Executive, Non Independent Director
|
3.
|Mr. Valmeekanathan Subramanian
|05297798
|Non- Executive, Non- Independent Director
|
4.
|Ms. Deepthi Donkeshwar
|08712113
|Non Executive, Independent
Director
|
5.
|Mr. Nityanand Shankar Nayak
|07071571
|Non Executive, Independent Director
|
6.
|Mr. Vivek Ravindra Kakati
|07071573
|Non Executive, Independent Director
|
7.
|Ms. Khandavalli Madhavi
|ACEPM1477H
|Company Secretary and
Compliance Officer
Details of Board Meetings/Committee Meetings
The Board of Directors met four times during the year. The details as per Standard 9 of the Secretarial Standards-1 on Board meetings/committee Meetings held during the financial year 2024-25 are furnished below:
|
Board Meeting Dates
|30.05.2024, 12.08.2024, 14.11.2024, 14.02.2025
|
Audit Committee Meeting Dates
|30.05.2024, 12.08.2024, 14.11.2024, 14.02.2025
|
NRC Committee Meeting Dates
|14.11.2024, 14.02.2025
|
Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting Date
|12.08.2024
Attendance of Directors at Meetings
|
Sr.
No.
|Name of the Director
|Board
meeting attended
|Audit
Committee meetings attended
|NRC
Committe e meetings
attended
|Stakeholders
Relationship Committee Meeting
Date
|
1
|Mr. Naresh Gandhi
|4
|4
|2
|1
|
2
|Mr. Sanjay Prabhu
|1
|3
|2
|-
|
3
|Mrs. Uma Prasad Bontha
|1
|1
|-
|-
|
4
|Ms. Deepthi Donkeshwar
|1
|1
|1
|-
|
5
|Mr. Sabarinath Gopalakrishnan
|4
|-
|-
|1
|
6
|Mr. Valmeekanathan
Subramaniam
|2
|-
|-
|-
Changes in Directors/ Key Managerial Personnel
February, 2025.
Changes in composition between the end of the financial year and the date of this report
Retirement by Rotation
As per provisions of the Companies Act 2013, Mr. Sanjay Kordi Prabhu (DIN- 00023196) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible seeks re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommend his reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Recommendation
The Board recommends to Members to appoint Mr. Vinu Mammen (10710860) as the whole-time Director on at the ensuing Annual General Meeting by passing Special Resolution.
Committee Meeting Independent Directors
During the year under review, the Independent Directors was held on 14th February, 2025 inter alia, to discuss:
Declaration from Independent Directors
The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
In the opinion of the Board, all the Independent Directors possess the integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency required to be Independent Directors of the Company, fulfil the conditions of independence as specified in the Act and the SEBI Listing Regulations and are independent of the management and have also complied with the Code for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act.
Familiarization program for independent directors
All new independent directors appointed on the Board attend a familiarization program.
After appointment, a formal letter is issued to the independent directors outlining his/her roles, functions, duties and responsibilities.
Board evaluation
The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors based on the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.
The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members based on the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.
The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors based on the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings.
In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, and performance of the board was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.
The current policy of the Company is to have an optimum combination of both executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management.
on, including criteria for determining qualifications, independence of director and other matters, as required under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on our website (www.trcfin.in). There has been no change in the policy since the last financial year. We avow that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the nomination and remuneration policy of the Company.
Policies
All our policies are available on our website (www.trcfin.in). The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need.
Audit Committee
The Audit Committee of Directors is constituted as per the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Composition of Audit Committee is as follows:
|
Sr.
no.
|Name of Member
|DIN
|Category
|
1
|Mr. Naresh Gandhi, Chairman
|08130774
|Non Executive, Independent Director
|
2
|Mr. K. Sanjay Prabhu
|00023196
|Non Executive, Non- Independent Director
|
3
|Ms. Deepthi Donkeshwar
|08712113
|Non Executive, Independent Director
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors is constituted in accordance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:
|
Sr
no.
|Name of Members
|DIN
|Category
|
1
|Mr. Naresh Gandhi Chairman
|08130774
|Non Executive, Independent Director
|
2
|Mr. K Sanjay Prabhu
|00023196
|Non Executive, Non- Independent Director
|
3
|Ms. Deepthi Donkeshwar
|08712113
|Non Executive, Independent
Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Pursuant to Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors has constituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The Composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:
|
Sr
no.
|Name of the Member
|DIN
|Category
|
1
|Mr. Naresh Gandhi Chairman
|08130774
|Non Executive, Independent Director
|
2
|Mr. Sabarinath Gopalakrishnan
|08479403
|Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer
|
3
|Ms. Deepthi Donkeshwar
|08712113
|Non Executive, Independent Director
Investment Committee
The Board of Directors has constituted the Investment Committee to co-ordinate and
gulations.
Composition of the same is as follows
|
Sr no.
|Name of Director
|DIN
|Category
|
1.
|Mr. Sabarinath Gopalakrishnan
|08479403
|Whole-time Director
|
2.
|Mr. Naresh Gandhi
|08130774
|Non Executive, Independent Director
|
3.
|Ms. Deepthi Donkeshwar
|08712113
|Non Executive, Independent Director
Priti J Sheth of M/s Priti J Sheth & Associates practicing Company Secretaries has issued a certificate as required under the Listing Regulations, confirming that none of the Directors on the Board of the Company has been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as director of Companies by SEBI/ Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such
Annexure A
The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 in respect of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company.
The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower mechanism for directors and employees to
report concerns about unethical behavior. The said policy has been posted on the website
of the Company-www.trcfn.in.
There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators, courts or
tribunals impacting the functioning of the Company.
M/s. P.B. Shetty & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 110102W) were appointed
as the Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 for
a period of three consecutive years i.e. to hold the office till the conclusion of the
fourth Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 2026. The statutory
auditors continue with their appointment.
The Statements made by the Auditors in their report are self- require any comments by
the Board of Directors.
reference to financial statements) ensures efficiency, reliability and completeness of
accounting records and timely preparations of reliable financial and management
information, compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, optimum utilization, and The Company has appointed Adithya & Vishwas., Chartered Accountants as the Internal
Auditors as mandated under Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for conducting the
Internal Audit of the Company.
There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the
Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12)
of Act and Rules framed thereunder.
The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy which helps the Company in
identification of risk, lays down procedure for risk assessment and procedure for risk
mitigation.
Since the Company is a registered entity under the Reserve Bank of India to conduct the
business of Non-Banking Financial Services, pursuant to the section of 186 (11)(a), (b) of
the Companies Act, 2013, the company is exempted from complying with the provisions. Further, details of Investments made by the Company during the year under review form a
part of the financial statements.
During the year under review the company has not entered into any transaction with its
Non-Executive Directors.
The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal
Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention,
Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
In compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention,
prohibition and redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the
workplace. The Company is committed to providing a safe and conducive work environment to all its
employees and associates. All women employees whether permanent, temporary or contractual
are covered under the above policy. The said policy has been uploaded on the internal
portal of the Company for information of all employees. An Internal Complaints Committee
has been set up in compliance with the POSH Act. During the FY ended March 31, 2025, no complaint pertaining to sexual harassment was
received. Further, the Directors hereby declare that The Company has complied with the provisions
of Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 during the year under review.
The Company declares that it has complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit
Act, 1961. All eligible women employees have been extended the statutory benefits
prescribed under the Act, including paid maternity leaves continuity of salary and service
during the leave period, and post- maternity support such as nursing breaks and flexible
return to work options, as applicable. The Company remains committed to fostering an
inclusive and supportive work environment that upholds the rights and welfare of its women
employees in accordance with applicable laws.
The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the
financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit
log) facility but the same has not been operational throughout the year for all relevant
transactions accorded in the software.
The Company has appointed Ms. Khandavalli Madhavi as a designated person.
The relevant Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of
India (ICSI) related to the Board Meetings and General Meetings have been complied with by
the Company.
In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to financial
statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, the Board of Directors state
that:
As required under Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return for the financial
year 2024-25 an be accessed at http:// As required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder the
Board has appointed M/s. Priti J. Sheth& Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as
Secretarial Auditor of the Company to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for
the FY2024- 25. The Secretarial Audit Report for the F Y 2024-25, contains observations
which are self explanatory and no further explanation/justification is required from the
management.
The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2024-25 forms part of Annual Report
as to the Boards Report.
The responses of your directors on the observations made by the Secretarial Auditor are
as follows: -
- The I has been sorted out and the regulatory filings with RBI are being complied within the time limits
prescribed.
NIL
Details of technology imported: Nil Year of Import: Nil Whether technology has been fully absorbed: Nil If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons
thereof :Nil
The details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the period under review is as
under:
There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators, courts or tribunals impacting the functioning of the Company.
M/s. P.B. Shetty & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 110102W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 for a period of three consecutive years i.e. to hold the office till the conclusion of the fourth Annual General Meeting to be held in the financial year 2026. The statutory auditors continue with their appointment.
The Statements made by the Auditors in their report are self- require any comments by the Board of Directors.
reference to financial statements) ensures efficiency, reliability and completeness of accounting records and timely preparations of reliable financial and management information, compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, optimum utilization, and
The Company has appointed Adithya & Vishwas., Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors as mandated under Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for conducting the Internal Audit of the Company.
There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and / or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.
The Company has adopted a Risk Management Policy which helps the Company in identification of risk, lays down procedure for risk assessment and procedure for risk mitigation.
Since the Company is a registered entity under the Reserve Bank of India to conduct the business of Non-Banking Financial Services, pursuant to the section of 186 (11)(a), (b) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company is exempted from complying with the provisions.
Further, details of Investments made by the Company during the year under review form a part of the financial statements.
During the year under review the company has not entered into any transaction with its Non-Executive Directors.
The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.
In compliance with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace
thereunder, the Company has formulated and implemented a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of complaints related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace.
The Company is committed to providing a safe and conducive work environment to all its employees and associates. All women employees whether permanent, temporary or contractual are covered under the above policy. The said policy has been uploaded on the internal portal of the Company for information of all employees. An Internal Complaints Committee has been set up in compliance with the POSH Act.
During the FY ended March 31, 2025, no complaint pertaining to sexual harassment was received.
Further, the Directors hereby declare that The Company has complied with the provisions of Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 during the year under review.
The Company declares that it has complied with the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. All eligible women employees have been extended the statutory benefits prescribed under the Act, including paid maternity leaves continuity of salary and service during the leave period, and post- maternity support such as nursing breaks and flexible return to work options, as applicable. The Company remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment that upholds the rights and welfare of its women employees in accordance with applicable laws.
The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same has not been operational throughout the year for all relevant transactions accorded in the software.
The Company has appointed Ms. Khandavalli Madhavi as a designated person.
The relevant Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) related to the Board Meetings and General Meetings have been complied with by the Company.
In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2025, the Board of Directors state that:
As required under Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return for the financial year 2024-25 an be accessed at http://www.trcfin.in.
As required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder the Board has appointed M/s. Priti J. Sheth& Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY2024- 25. The Secretarial Audit Report for the F Y 2024-25, contains observations which are self explanatory and no further explanation/justification is required from the management.
The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2024-25 forms part of Annual Report as to the Boards Report.
The responses of your directors on the observations made by the Secretarial Auditor are as follows: -
- The I has been sorted
out and the regulatory filings with RBI are being complied within the time limits prescribed.
NIL
Details of technology imported: Nil
Year of Import: Nil
Whether technology has been fully absorbed: Nil
If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and the reasons
thereof :Nil
The details of foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the period under review is as under:
|
Particulars
|As at March 31, 2025
|As at March 31, 2024
|
Foreign Exchange earned
|Nil
|Nil
|
Foreign Exchange used
|Nil
|Nil
The company is exempted under Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosures) Regulations, 2015 from including CEO / CFO certificate as a part of Annual
Report.
There were no transactions falling under the purview of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder.
Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
section forming part of this Annual Report.
-Banking
The Company continues to comply with all the applicable regulation prescribed by the
Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.
The Company wishes to place on record their appreciation to the contribution made by the employees to the operations of the company during the period.
During the year under review, there were no employees who were in receipt of the remuneration beyond the limits prescribed under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 and therefore no disclosures need to be made under the said section.
Further, the details of the top 10 employees in terms of remuneration drawn pursuant to
rule 5(1) and 5(2) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration) Rules, 2014 shall be
available at the registered office of the Company during the business hours and the
details ratios of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration to the
employees of the Company for the financial year are enclosed as to
The Company has not entered in any of the agreements that it impacts management and control of the listed entity which are binding and not in normal course of business. Any other parties where listed entity is not a party has not been entered.
No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
The requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the Financial Year is not applicable.
The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.
Your Board wishes to place on record its sincere appreciation for the wholehearted support received from members, government authorities, bankers, consultants, and all other business associates. We look forward to continued support of all these partners in progress.
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