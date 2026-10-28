Carver Roboweld Ltd Summary

Carver Roboweld Limited was originally incorporated as Carver Welding Private Limited, a Private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, dated August 04, 2009, Further Carver Welding Private Limited was changed to Carver Roboweld Private Limited dated May 23, 2025 with the Central Registration Centre. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited company dated June 16, 2025 through a fresh Certificate of incorporation issued by the Central Processing Centre.The Company setup a manufacturing unit in Kothariya, Rajkot during 2009 and engaged in the manufacturing of welding consumables, including Metal Cored Wires, Welding Rods and Gauging electrodes, catering to diverse industrial applications. In addition to consumable manufacturing, it supplies welding spare parts used for welding operations and maintenance and further provide forging die regeneration and welding robot rental services.



The Company works a manufacturing unit in Chotila Taluka of Rajkot, Gujarat to support efficient production, logistics, and access to key industrial markets. Complementing this hub, it operate three service units in Pune, Ludhiana, and Hosur, strategically placed to serve regional markets efficiently. On September 26, 2025, the Company acquired the shares of its subsidiary, Carver Engineering Private Limited, through a Share Sale and Transfer Agreement.



The Company has installed a New Metal Cored Wire Production Line in 2026.The Company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the SEBI & is proposing the IPO for a fresh issue of 35,36,000 Equity Shares having the face value of Rs 10 per equity share.