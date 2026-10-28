Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹116.04
Prev. Close₹110.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹360.52
Day's High₹116.04
Day's Low₹105
52 Week's High₹110.52
52 Week's Low₹89.27
Book Value₹33.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)145.44
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
9.57
0.96
0.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
6.56
3.61
2.16
Net Worth
16.13
4.57
3.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
32.7
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
32.7
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
4,228
|55.53
|1,21,275
|466.89
|1.51
|3,247.47
|274.74
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
1,239.15
|102.26
|63,105.65
|220.32
|0.52
|1,069.94
|57.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,254.65
|84.78
|62,473.14
|265.13
|0.38
|4,540.64
|132.42
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,209.4
|90.97
|58,843.78
|141.83
|0.22
|1,860.34
|200.6
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,230.1
|52.36
|43,791.87
|188.16
|0.15
|2,556.88
|326.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ranjit Chandrabhai Bose
Whole Time Director
RAJIT CHANDRABHAI BOSE
Executive Director
Deval Ranjitbhai Bose
Independent Director
Solanki Dharmesh R
Independent Director
Usha M Chandrapal
Independent Director
Swati Dhaval Miran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Karishma Damodarbhai Dhanak
Office No 1403, Space Odyssey,,
150 Feet Ring Road, Mota Mava,,
Gujarat - 360005
Tel: 97277 97000
Website: http://www.carverroboweld.com
Email: investor@carver.co.in
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Carver Roboweld Limited was originally incorporated as Carver Welding Private Limited, a Private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956, dated August 04, 2009, Further Carver Welding Private Li...
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Reports by Carver Roboweld Ltd
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