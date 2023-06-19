Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd
GOKULAGRO
224.15
|16.78
|6,689.62
|129.29
|0
|6,821.25
|47.67
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd
1,118.55
|0
|3,295.06
|0.35
|0
|96.89
|15.11
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
749
|43.15
|1,648.33
|3.61
|0
|143.05
|53.28
Modi Naturals Ltd
MODINATUR
352
|64.3
|453.48
|0.02
|0
|87.44
|83.22
Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd
GOKUL
37.15
|91.02
|369.45
|0.9
|0
|72.21
|21.67
No Record Found
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