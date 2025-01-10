Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4
3.16
16.77
16.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
145.28
101.81
-46.34
78.7
Net Worth
149.28
104.97
-29.57
95.47
Minority Interest
Debt
1.16
18.03
131.46
92.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
150.44
123
101.89
188.16
Fixed Assets
2.61
13.07
18.76
26.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.91
0.11
20.07
20.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.31
0
0
3
Networking Capital
127.52
109.29
62.98
124.69
Inventories
0
0
6.03
6.03
Inventory Days
40.15
Sundry Debtors
114.57
114.87
121.24
96.94
Debtor Days
645.61
Other Current Assets
17.8
0
100.64
131.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.29
-2.1
-99.82
-63.05
Creditor Days
419.9
Other Current Liabilities
-4.56
-3.48
-65.11
-46.89
Cash
0.07
0.53
0.09
14.14
Total Assets
150.42
123
101.9
188.16
