Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

550
(-2.14%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4

3.16

16.77

16.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

145.28

101.81

-46.34

78.7

Net Worth

149.28

104.97

-29.57

95.47

Minority Interest

Debt

1.16

18.03

131.46

92.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

150.44

123

101.89

188.16

Fixed Assets

2.61

13.07

18.76

26.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.91

0.11

20.07

20.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.31

0

0

3

Networking Capital

127.52

109.29

62.98

124.69

Inventories

0

0

6.03

6.03

Inventory Days

40.15

Sundry Debtors

114.57

114.87

121.24

96.94

Debtor Days

645.61

Other Current Assets

17.8

0

100.64

131.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.29

-2.1

-99.82

-63.05

Creditor Days

419.9

Other Current Liabilities

-4.56

-3.48

-65.11

-46.89

Cash

0.07

0.53

0.09

14.14

Total Assets

150.42

123

101.9

188.16

