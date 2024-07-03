Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
16.73
8.34
1.95
1.78
2.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.73
8.34
1.95
1.78
2.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
1.89
1.52
0.14
3.4
Total Income
17.02
10.23
3.47
1.93
5.44
Total Expenditure
4.05
2.18
6.88
1.06
1.18
PBIDT
12.97
8.04
-3.42
0.87
4.26
Interest
0.05
0.03
0.15
0.03
0.35
PBDT
12.92
8.02
-3.57
0.83
3.91
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.28
0.38
0.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.07
0.39
-5.31
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.92
7.55
1.46
0.45
3.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.92
7.55
1.46
0.45
3.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.57
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.92
7.55
0.89
0.45
3.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.23
1.89
0.42
1.34
11.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
4
4
4
3.16
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
77.52
96.4
-175.38
48.87
207.8
PBDTM(%)
77.22
96.16
-183.07
46.62
190.73
PATM(%)
77.22
90.52
74.87
25.28
172.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.