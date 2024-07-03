iifl-logo-icon 1
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

557
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

16.73

8.34

1.95

1.78

2.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.73

8.34

1.95

1.78

2.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

1.89

1.52

0.14

3.4

Total Income

17.02

10.23

3.47

1.93

5.44

Total Expenditure

4.05

2.18

6.88

1.06

1.18

PBIDT

12.97

8.04

-3.42

0.87

4.26

Interest

0.05

0.03

0.15

0.03

0.35

PBDT

12.92

8.02

-3.57

0.83

3.91

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.28

0.38

0.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.07

0.39

-5.31

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

12.92

7.55

1.46

0.45

3.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.92

7.55

1.46

0.45

3.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.57

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.92

7.55

0.89

0.45

3.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.23

1.89

0.42

1.34

11.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

4

4

4

3.16

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

77.52

96.4

-175.38

48.87

207.8

PBDTM(%)

77.22

96.16

-183.07

46.62

190.73

PATM(%)

77.22

90.52

74.87

25.28

172.19

